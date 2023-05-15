72-year-old congressman pursuing master’s degree to better understand AI





At the ripe age of 72, United States Congressman Don Beyer from Virginia has made up our minds to go back to college and pursue a master's degree. Beyer's reason for this resolution is to beef up his wisdom and comprehension of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in order that he can craft more practical rules to keep watch over this burgeoning era. In a news document via CBS News correspondent Scott MacFarlane, the tale of Beyer's instructional pursuit is highlighted for its distinctive viewpoint of a senior political determine taking a proactive means in opposition to finding out and adapting to the fresh developments in era. By doing so, Beyer hopes to give a contribution to the betterment of society during the implementation of rules that may stay tempo with AI's fast expansion.


