7-Year-Old Athena Strand’s Death Is Inspiring Texas To Revamp Its Missing Child Alerts





Texas lawmakers have authorized a brand new localized model of the Amber Alert machine that will likely be activated inside a 100-mile radius when a kid is going lacking. The invoice, referred to as the Athena Alert, was once named after 7-year-old Athena Strand, who was once reportedly kidnapped and killed by way of a FedEx supply driving force in November 2019. The new law now awaits signature by way of Governor Greg Abbott sooner than it may transform regulation. Republican State Rep. Lynn Stucky, who authored House Bill 3556, printed that the sheriff in Wise County would had been ready to cause the Athena Alert virtually right away if it have been in position on the time of Athena’s disappearance. The Alert’s implementation targets to stop different households from having to look ahead to a statewide Amber Alert to be activated.