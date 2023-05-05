7 Times Texas Republicans Broke the 10 Commandments





Republican lawmakers in Texas are proposing law that will require the Ten Commandments to be displayed in each and every public faculty school room. While this transfer is going in opposition to the basis of separation between church and state established by way of the Founding Fathers, some Texas conservatives appear to be undeterred and keen to advertise their Christian values. However, given their toughen for such law, one would think that those lawmakers are conversant in the teachings of the Bible. Unfortunately, movements don’t all the time align with ideals, and Texas Republicans were stuck breaking a number of of the Ten Commandments themselves.

For example, one in every of the Commandments is ‘Thou Shalt Not Commit Adultery,’ but a number of Republican officers were accused of extramarital affairs. State Representative Bryan Slaton used to be accused of getting sexual family members with an intern, who used to be underneath consuming age, whilst Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is accused of getting an affair with a girl who labored for a GOP senator. Paxton additionally beneficial this identical mistress for a task at a marketing campaign donor’s corporate and has been accused of accepting a bribe. These movements no longer most effective move in opposition to the Ten Commandments but additionally elevate questions on those officers’ integrity and management talents.

Other Texas Republicans have additionally didn’t abide by way of the Ten Commandments, with Senator Ted Cruz reportedly coveting the acclaim for former President Donald Trump all over the 2016 primaries. Additionally, (*10*) Governor Dan Patrick looked as if it would put out of your mind Commandment ‘Honor Thy Father and Thy Mother’ all over the pandemic, suggesting that seniors must be prepared to sacrifice their lives for the sake of the financial system. Meanwhile, Cruz unfold false claims about the 2020 election being rigged by way of Democrats, in transparent violation of the Commandment ‘Thou Shalt Not Bear False Witness.’

Critics have identified that those Texas Republicans appear to be obsessive about selling their Christian values whilst failing to stick to the very Commandments they hold forth. For example, (*7*) Heroes Day continues to be celebrated as a state vacation, despite the fact that it’s extensively noticed as a birthday celebration of white supremacy. Similarly, adamant toughen for gun rights has ended in put out of your mind for kids’s protection in faculties. In gentle of those hypocrisies, many are wondering whether or not Texas lawmakers must be the ones dictating the ethical values taught in Texas public faculties.