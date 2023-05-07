7 dead after car runs into pedestrians in Brownsville, Texas, alleged driver arrested

Seven individuals are dead in Brownsville, Texas, after a car ran into pedestrians Sunday morning.

The crash passed off at 8:30 a.m. close to the Ozanam Center in Brownsville, a consultant from the Brownsville Police Department advised ABC News.

In addition to people who died, as much as six individuals are being handled for critical and minor accidents on the clinic, consistent with police.

Police have a male suspect in custody, government stated.

The driver is in the clinic being handled and below 24-hour guard watch, police stated. Tests are these days being carried out to test for alcohol and drug use, police stated.

Investigators didn’t touch upon a conceivable purpose or whether or not the crash used to be intentional.

This is a growing tale. Please test again for updates.