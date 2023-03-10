65 Self Discipline Quotes to Build Mental Toughness

There may well be associate hyperlinks in this web page, which means that we get a small fee of the rest you purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Please do your individual analysis sooner than making any on-line acquire.

In addition to a few posts that you'll be able to take a look at right here and right here, these days's choice of the most productive willpower quotes is meant to can help you push past hindrances to get the place you wish to have to cross.

Short Quotes on Discipline

“Through self-discipline comes freedom.” – Aristotle “Discipline yourself and others won’t need to.” – John Wooden “The first and best victory is to conquer self.” – Plato

“Discipline is wisdom and vice versa.” – M. Scott Peck “Rule your mind or it will rule you.” – Horace “Discipline is necessary to curb the mind, otherwise there is no peace.” – Jiddu Krishnamurti “Self-discipline is the free man’s yoke.” – John W. Gardner

“Accept hardship as a necessary discipline.” – Lailah Gifty Akita “Without self-discipline, success is impossible, period.” – Lou Holtz “The price of excellence is discipline. The cost of mediocrity is disappointment.” – William Arthur Ward “A disciplined person follows values stemming from their source – the self.” – Stephen Covey “Discipline is the defining fire by which talent becomes ability.” – Roy Smith

Some other people mistakenly equate willpower with dwelling an especially restrictive way of life, however this isn’t essentially the case. Possessing area way having the need to keep watch over impulses when they don’t seem to be recommended, comparable to an inclination to overeat or procrastinate.

Self-discipline is essential for warding off unhealthy behavior.

Moreover, area is very important for organising sure, wholesome behavior. For instance, it’s your will that propels you to take in meditation and keep it up.

Lastly, being disciplined way getting out on your day-to-day run, even in wet climate while you don’t really feel like getting from your heat, comfortable mattress.

The following quotes describe the character strength of mind and area, and the way they’re crucial to good fortune.

Self-Control and Discipline Quotes

“Self-respect is the root of discipline: The sense of dignity grows with the ability to say no to oneself.” – Abraham Joshua Heschel

“Mental toughness is many things and rather difficult to explain. Its qualities are sacrifice and self-denial. Also, most importantly, it is combined with a perfectly disciplined will that refuses to give in. It’s a state of mind-you could call it character in action.” – Vince Lombardi “Do not bite at the bait of pleasure till you know there is no hook beneath it.” – Thomas Jefferson “What lies in our power to do, lies in our power not to do.” – Aristotle “There is no magic wand that can resolve our problems. The solution rests with our work and discipline.” – Jose Eduardo Dos Santos

“Discipline in its highest notion is not punishment or self-punishment. It is rather something seminal to the self. It is our foundation. It is our architecture. It gives us structure. It allows us to steer our energies and pull our wagon.” – Noah Benshea “If you will discipline yourself to make your mind self-sufficient, you will thereby be least vulnerable to injury from the outside.” – Critias of Athens “Striving to be good is the ultimate struggle of every man. Being bad is easy, but being good requires sincere commitment, discipline and strength. We have to work hard every day just to remain good.” – Suzy Kassem “By constant self-discipline and self-control you can develop greatness of character.” – Grenville Kleiser “The most powerful control we can ever attain, is to be in control of ourselves.” – Chris Page

“Discipline is like moonlight to cool the wild mind that is burning with anger, attachment, ignorance, jealousy and so forth. One becomes calm, concentrated, and magnificent, towering over ordinary beings like Mount Meru rising above the world. Others will be drawn to one’s strength and will find great inspiration and confidence in it. It pacifies our own being, and it brings peace into the way other people and sentient beings relate to us. Thus wise practitioners protect their discipline as they would their eyes.” – Bstan-Dzin-Rgya-Mtsho “Leaders are rarely born; they are made. Persistence and circumstance play a bigger role in developing a great leader than initial circumstances ever will, so it is this discipline that you must work on, building within your personality.” – Kula Sellathurai (*65*) – Thucydides

“Discipline imposed from the outside eventually defeats when it is not matched by desire from within.” – Dawson Trotman “The best sort of character, however, cannot be formed without effort. There needs the exercise of constant self-watchfulness, self-discipline, and self-control.” – Samuel Smiles

We’ve already discussed how area is important for developing wholesome behavior.

In a equivalent vein, it is just via area that one can succeed in his or her well being and health objectives.

Discipline is helping an individual stick to their workout routines till effects are accomplished. It could also be what prevents somebody from consuming the incorrect meals whilst on a specific vitamin.

The following area quotes for health are selected for his or her encouraging messages.

Discipline Quotes for Fitness

“Self-discipline is a key to many doors. Not least of which is one that leads to a better, stronger, and healthier version of yourself.” – Zero Dean

“Whoever submits himself to a super-discipline can expect great triumphs.” – Samael Aun Weor “It’s about staying ahead of what happened yesterday. When you just in your mind think…nothing’s going to stop me. I don’t care how I felt yesterday. I’m gonna go out today and do what I know I can do. If you can just tell yourself…no I’m stronger than this, no I’m better than this, no I’m faster than this, no I’m tougher than this. I think you can make it through situations that your never thought possible.” – Sanya Richards “It’s not who you are that holds you back, it’s who you think you’re not.” – Dennis Waitley “Winners embrace hard work. They love the discipline of it, the trade-off they’re making to win. Losers, on the other hand, see it as a punishment. And that’s the difference.” – Lou Holtz “I could only achieve success in my life through self-discipline, and I applied it until my wish and my will became one.” – Nikola Tesla “You have power over your mind, not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength.” – Marcus Aurelius

“Success doesn’t just happen. You have to be intentional about it, and that takes discipline.” – John C. Maxwell “Do not consider painful what is good for you.” – Euripides “Respect your efforts, respect yourself. Self-respect leads to self-discipline. When you have both firmly under your belt, that’s real power.” – Clint Eastwood

Kids can receive advantages immensely from studying the worth of area early on.

This coaching will hang them in excellent stead as they navigate via existence, and once they get started achieving for his or her goals.

Encourage the children to your existence to expand the resilience to face up to difficult occasions with this choice of area quotes for youngsters.

Discipline Quotes for Kids

“Discipline is just doing the same thing the right way whether anyone’s watching or not.” – Michael J. Fox “A person without discipline is like a ship without a rudder in the storm of life.” – Robert Elias Najemy

“Discipline is like a muscle: the more you practice it, the bigger it gets.” – Steve Demasco “Discipline is important simply because we live in an organized society where, if you have not learned life’s requirements at early age, you will be taught later, not by those whose love tempers the lesson but by strangers who could not care less about the harm they do to your personality.” – William E. Homan “Discipline is like spinach. We may not care for it ourselves but feel sure it would be good for everybody else.” – Anonymous “Life without discipline is like a ship without a rudder.” – Ronie Mathew Thomas “If love is the heart of the person, discipline is the skeleton, giving a person form and protection.” – Henry Cloud and John Townsend

“Discipline is like a vaccine. It inflicts lesser pain now to avoid greater pain later.” – Dan Doriani “Discipline is teaching a child the way he should go. Discipline, therefore, includes everything you do to help your child learn. Unfortunately, it’s one of the most misunderstood words in the English language. Most people generally think of it as punishment or as something unpleasant. We need to understand that discipline is something you do for a child. Punishment is something you do to a child when discipline fails. Both Greek and Hebrew words denoting discipline include the meaning of chastening, correction, rebuke, upbringing, training, instruction, education, and reproof. The purpose of discipline is positive–to produce a whole person, free from the faults and handicaps that hinder maximum development.” – Zig Ziglar “All successes begin with self-discipline. It starts with you.” – Dwayne Johnson

“Fair and reasonable discipline is like a fence that provides protection and defines limits, demonstrating both care and concern.” – Les Christie “Good discipline is more than just punishing or laying down the law. It is liking children and letting them see that they are liked. It is caring enough about them to provide good, clear rules for their protection.” – Stanley Greenspan “Self-discipline is the magic power that makes you virtually unstoppable.” – Anonymous

Students who’re extra disciplined than their friends most often perform better academically.

In addition, they have a tendency to benefit from the time they spend in class, in addition to the time they spend with buddies or engaged in different actions.

The following quotes replicate the revel in of younger individuals who forego speedy gratification within the pursuit of upper objectives.

Self-Discipline and Determination Quotes for Students

“One painful duty fulfilled makes the next plainer and easier.” – Helen Keller

“The satisfaction of seeing the incremental gains, through discipline alone, gives inspiration to apply the same methods in other areas of your life.” – Keith Hill, Jr. “Discipline strengthens the mind so that it becomes impervious to the corroding influence of fear.” – Bernard Law Montgomery “Discipline is something we despise for the moment…. We all look for a place to run, an excuse with which to stall. No one enjoys it. Yet those of us who have endured it know that the fruit it produces and the pain from which it ultimately spares us makes it worth the agony.” – Charles F. Stanley “Your level of success is determined by your level of discipline and perseverance.” – Anonymous

“Knowledge can determine your persistence but when it is not put into practice through skills or properly applied through attitude then knowledge will be useless.” – Thelma Barnes “When discipline is sown, like a good seed, it yields a harvest of things that fulfill and satisfy us–things that make us happy and release peace and joy in our lives.” – Joyce Meyer “A disciplined mind leads to happiness, and an undisciplined mind leads to suffering.” – Dalai Lama “Discipline yourself to do the things you need to do when you need to do them, and the day will come when you will be able to do the things you want to do when you want to do them.” – Zig Ziglar “We don’t have to be smarter than the rest; we have to be more disciplined than the rest.” – Warren Buffett

“The fact is, discipline is only punishment when imposed on you by someone else. When you discipline yourself, it’s not punishment but empowerment.” – Les Brown “Robert Collier said it best when he said, ‘All of us have bad luck and good luck. The man who persists through the bad luck, who keeps right on going, is the man who is there when the good luck comes, and is ready to receive it.’ So next time you feel like you don’t have any luck, remember these wise words and keep on going – step by step, with enthusiasm, discipline and persistence, and you will find luck!” – Catherine Pulsifer “Discipline is the silent force at work that breeds success. It requires only one thing; that you sacrifice time in things you enjoy.” – Anonymous “Focus, discipline, hard work, goal setting and, of course, the thrill of finally achieving your goals. These are all lessons in life.” – Kristi Yamaguchi

Final Words

It takes a undeniable stage of adulthood to reach psychological toughness and develop into self-disciplined. But with mindful effort and loyal apply, this trait can develop into 2nd nature. Then, good fortune comes extra without problems.

