6 superfoods to reduce anxiety and stress

In a world where stress and anxiety seem to lurk around every corner, wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could find a little bit of relief in the foods we eat? Imagine having a secret stash of superfoods that not only satisfy your taste buds but also work their magic on your mind. Incorporating certain foods into your daily routine can provide essential nutrients and compounds that promote relaxation, reduce stress, and enhance overall well-being. Let us explore such superfoods to reduce anxiety.
How can superfoods help reduce anxiety?
Superfoods to reduce anxiety
1. Blueberries
2. Salmon
3. Bananas
Bananas are a good source of magnesium. A 2004 study published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition suggested that magnesium supplementation may improve mood. One large banana includes 37 mg of magnesium that helps in lowering blood pressure. “Banana helps in maintaining a lower heart rate and also helps in controlling anxiety, restlessness and mood swings,” says Shelatkar.
4. Complex carbs
The nutrition expert explains that whole grain complex carbohydrates prevent you from feeling down by providing a slow release of energy into the bloodstream. Carbohydrates in the brain are known to increase the levels of serotonin, sometimes referred to as the “happy hormone.” To maintain your energy and happiness, ensure that each significant meal is spaced out and contains oats, whole wheat, quinoa, barley, or other whole grains.
5. Citrus fruits
The highest concentrations of vitamin C can be found in citrus fruits, which also aid in stress management. “Vitamin C has been demonstrated to lessen emotional and physical stress, likely by lowering cortisol levels,” says Shelatkar. The hormone cortisol, also known as the ‘Fight or Flight’ hormone, is released when under stress and has been connected to a number of medical disorders.
6. Beans and legumes
A systematic review published in Nutrients in 2017 assessed the impact of legume consumption on markers of mental health. The review indicated that legume consumption may have a positive effect on reducing anxiety and improving mood due to their nutrient composition. Chickpeas, lentils, beans, and other legumes contain antioxidants, vitamin B6 and magnesium. They can be used as an alternative to red meat in sautés and stir-fry recipes because they are protein-rich powerhouses.
While foods alone cannot cure anxiety disorders, incorporating them into your diet can be a valuable addition to your overall anxiety management strategy. Remember to consult with a healthcare professional for a comprehensive approach to managing anxiety, but don’t underestimate the power of nourishing your body with these anxiety-reducing superfoods. By taking care of your diet and embracing a holistic lifestyle, you can take significant steps towards achieving a calmer and more balanced state of mind!