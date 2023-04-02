52y/o Slammed As Leeds Lose To Arsenal

YouTuber Conor McGilligan has slammed Leeds United supervisor Javi Gracia for leaving Luke Ayling remoted with Gabriel Martinelli within the membership’s most up-to-date defeat.





What’s the newest on Javi Gracia and Leeds?

- Advertisement -

It’s been a horny certain begin to lifestyles for the Whites’ new trainer. Indeed, he had picked up seven issues from his first 4 Premier League suits which has assist the membership amid the very actual danger of relegation.

However, in his fifth fit, Gracia took Leeds to the Emirates tackle league leaders Arsenal and used to be not able to lead his group to any roughly consequence.

- Advertisement -

SoccerFanSolid VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In the tip, the Gunners received conveniently as they netted 4 occasions in a 4-1 victory however the recreation had to begin with been a slightly even contest. However, Mikel Arteta’s males controlled to take advantage of a weak point for the primary two objectives.

- Advertisement -

Indeed, at right-back Luke Ayling used to be tormented as he gave away a penalty for the primary purpose after which failed to prevent Martinelli from aiding the second one because the Whites started to fall apart.

While talking about this at the One Leeds Fan Channel, McGilligan puzzled the verdict by way of Gracia not to double-up on Arsenal’s Brazilian winger.

He mentioned (08:37): “Luke Ayling used to be simply getting mauled there and an I do know Martinelli is fantastic, do not get me flawed, however give your self an opportunity.

“And maybe that tactically as well, Leeds got it wrong and Gracia got it wrong. We weren’t doubling up on that at all. It just seemed to be Luke Ayling exposed against him every single time which is naturally just going to be a disaster.”

How dangerous used to be Luke Ayling towards Arsenal?

When writing the participant scores for LeedsLive, journalist Beren Cross gave the impression to consider McGilligan as he passed Ayling a 4/10 for his efforts whilst noting: “Gabriel Martinelli had him on toast all afternoon. Let the Brazilian through far too easily in the build-up to the critical second goal.”

What’s extra, the Leeds right-back used to be dribbled previous thrice (probably the most of any participant at the pitch), and received simply 3 out of 9 tried duels (by way of SofaScore) – in addition to gifting away that penalty.

So it is transparent to look that he most likely may have used a little bit extra assist. And with Rasmus Kristensen at the pitch, lovers can have anticipated the standard right-back to assist out in that division.

However, the participant’s heatmap from the sport displays that he did not pass a large number of paintings within the defensive 3rd and in truth used to be extra central when protecting after which simplest driven onto the appropriate flank to assault.

Presumably this used to be carried out underneath the instruction of Gracia, so the Spanish supervisor actually must take probably the most blame for Ayling’s struggles.