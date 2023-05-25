500-acre mixed-use project set to launch at key Collin County intersection

Developer Billingsley Co. is finalizing plans for the primary section of a 500-acre construction in Collin County that might overall greater than $3 billion when finished.

Billingsley has been running with the towns of Allen and Fairview at the large mixed-use project it calls Sloan Corners.

- Advertisement -

In 2019, the developer – best possible identified for its 1,000-acre Cypress Waters construction northwest of Dallas – won regulate of 240 acres at the southeast nook of U.S. Highway 75 and State Highway 121 in Fairview. Billingsley shaped a partnership with landowners the Petefish circle of relatives to expand the strategic belongings.

In 2021, Billingsley bought 260 acres around the freeway in Allen at the southwest nook of the busy highways.

“This is the biggest undeveloped intersection in the Metroplex in the path of growth,” Billingsley mentioned.

- Advertisement -

The construction web page is two times the dimensions of West Plano’s $3 billion Legacy West project at the Dallas North Tollway and State Highway 121.

Related: 5 large plans that might convey explosive expansion to some other county north of Dallas



The town of Allen simply designated its nook as a reinvestment zone and tax increment finance district, which can allocate larger belongings taxes from the Sloan Corners construction to lend a hand pay for streets, application strains and different infrastructure. The most compensation might be just about $75 million.

- Advertisement -

Allen officers say the Sloan Corners belongings is one among its greatest vacant houses and “qualifies for additional support as it transforms from hayfields to a regional employment hub.” Allen estimates that simply its aspect of Sloan Corners might be valued at $2 billion.

Sloan Corners is deliberate to come with greater than 10 million sq. toes of place of work, 6,000 residences and greater than 200,000 sq. toes of retail area. “This community will have more green space than Klyde Warren Park” in downtown Dallas, in accordance to its advertising fabrics.

Billingsley Co. describes the project as “the next significant development in the D-FW Metroplex.”

The developer isn’t losing time with the large project. The company plans to construct residences and workplaces within the first section on Chelsea Boulevard, Billingsley mentioned.

“We are in for financing for our first multifamily start in Allen,” she mentioned. “We have office buildings in (the) design permit process that we will start soon after. “We’ve got all of the infrastructure organized for both developments. In Allen, we are getting ready to start with phase one.”

Billingsley Co. purchased the primary land for its Sloan Corners construction in Fairview in 2017. (Contributed / Billingsley Co.)

The deliberate Hartford Square residences can be in a four-story development designed via Dallas’ O’Brien Architects, in accordance to making plans paperwork filed with the state. The condo devices would open in early 2026.

Sloan Corners will come with greenbelts, parks and strolling trails. “We have big wooden areas on both sides,” Billingsley mentioned.

Construction of a brand new Ridgeview Drive bridge throughout U.S. 75 will link all sides of Sloan Corners and comprises pedestrian get right of entry to, she mentioned.

“In Fairview, we just got approval moving forward with Fairview Parkway,” Billingsley mentioned. “We will be quickly moving into first phase infrastructure over there.”

Billingsley Co. named the improvement Sloan Corners after Sloan Creek, which cuts throughout the belongings.

Related: High-traffic Dallas North Tollway place of work campus up for grabs



“You want a name to be indicative of a place,” Billingsley mentioned. “We did research on history up there. Today, the name doesn’t jump out but we can grow into that name and make it significant. We just need to do everything correctly to make these places be rich communities.”