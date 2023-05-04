5 players the Baylor Bears could pursue in NCAA transfer portal

Scott Drew and the Baylor Bears have had a hard offseason with the lack of a number of key players to the transfer portal and NBA draft. The departure of Keyonte George, Jalen Bridges, LJ Cryer, Dale Bonner, and Flo Thamba has left the workforce in want of reinforcements.

The disappointed loss to Creighton in the 2023 NCAA Tournament has added additional urgency to recruiting efforts. With such a lot of gaps to fill, Drew and his body of workers should navigate the NCAA transfer portal to search out impactful new players.

Locked on Baylor host, Drake Toll, means that Baylor wishes players at each place, particularly a small ahead/energy ahead to interchange Jalen Bridges. "Baylor needs a lot of everything," Toll mentioned.

There are 5 players recently to be had in the transfer portal whom Drew and the Bears could pursue:

1. Grant Nelson, Forward, North Dakota State

Hailing from North Dakota State, Nelson is a unprecedented mixture of dimension and ability. The 6'10 giant guy can maintain the ball, stretch the flooring, and give protection to the rim. He has entered the transfer portal and gained a call for participation to the NBA draft mix, however he could be a treasured addition for Baylor and the Big 12 convention if he chooses to stick in college.

2. Moussa Cisse, Center, Oklahoma State

Cisse, an elite rim protector and scorer, spent the previous two years at Oklahoma State after beginning his profession at Memphis. His dimension and talent round the rim make him a herbal alternative for Flo Thamba at Baylor.

3. Jaylon Tyson, Wing, Texas Tech

Tyson is an all-around skill who left Texas Tech after his freshman 12 months. His outdoor taking pictures prowess, blended together with his rebounding and thieve skills, make him a treasured addition to Baylor who has misplaced intensity on the wing.

4. Malik Thomas, Guard, USC

Thomas entered the transfer portal after only one season at USC the place he showcased his offensive abilities. Thomas has super untapped attainable, and with 3 years of eligibility last, he generally is a long-term asset to Drew and the Bears.

5. Chendall Weaver, Point Guard, UT-Arlington

Weaver has visited each Texas A&M and Texas however could be a really perfect have compatibility at Baylor as a sharpshooting guard who can play on or off the ball. With 3 years of eligibility last, he generally is a developmental guard who could make an affect straight away in the proper state of affairs.

The lack of skill has created a difficult state of affairs for Drew and his body of workers, however recruiting thru the NCAA transfer portal gifts a thrilling alternative so as to add some treasured new players to the workforce.

For extra news and updates on Baylor sports activities, take a look at the day-to-day Locked on Bears podcast, to be had anywhere you get your podcasts.

