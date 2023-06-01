5 people rescued after private plane crashes into waters near Bahamas: Authorities

(*5*)

The plane used to be touring to West Palm Beach, government stated.

Five people had been rescued after a private plane crashed into waters near the Bahamas on Thursday, the Bahamas’ Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority advised ABC News.

- Advertisement -

The plane used to be en path to Florida when it crashed into the water about 10 nautical miles north of Andros, an island within the Bahamas, the Royal Bahamas Police Force stated all the way through a press convention Thursday.

The passengers had been rescued and transported again to Andros Island, government stated. They are being transported to obtain scientific maintain non-life-threatening accidents, government stated.

The plane — a single-engine Piper PA-32 airplane with United States registration — crashed round 3:10 p.m., the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority stated.

- Advertisement -

The airplane had departed the San Andros Airport in Andros and used to be en path to Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach when “the pilot encountered issues and attempted to return to Andros Island,” the company stated.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Royal Bahamas Defence Force and Royal Bahamas Police Force spoke back to the scene.

ABC News’ Jared Higgs and Rachel DeLima contributed to this record.

- Advertisement -

This is a creating tale. Please take a look at again for updates.