5 minors killed in crash after car veers off highway in New York: Officials

Five minors were killed in a crash after a car veered off a highway in Westchester, New York, in line with officers.

The sufferers, 4 boys and a lady, ranged in age from 8 to 17 years outdated, in line with a news unlock from Westchester County Public Safety.

The Nissan Rogue the youngsters had been touring in struck a tree and stuck hearth after it veered off the Hutchinson River Parkway close to the Mamaroneck Road go out in Scarsdale round 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, officers say.

A 9-year-old boy survived the coincidence, officers say.

Investigators imagine a 16-year-old used to be using the car, in line with the discharge. No different automobiles had been concerned in the crash, officers stated.

The sufferers are from Connecticut, police stated. Their identifications might be launched after subsequent of relatives are notified.

The complete instances of the crash stay underneath investigation by way of the Westchester County Police Department.

This is a creating tale. Please test again for updates.