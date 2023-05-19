5 fruits to rellieve arthritis pain

Heard of the old saying ‘an apple a day keeps the doctor away’? Well, there are other fruit superheroes too that can help you manage conditions such as diabetes and arthritis. Yes, you heard that right! An expert revealed five fruits to soothe joint pain and make arthritis quiver in its boots. Read on to learn about what fruits can help you manage arthritis pain.

Arthritis is a broad term that refers to a group of conditions characterized by joint inflammation, stiffness, and pain. It can affect people of all ages and can be caused by various factors, including age, genetics, injury, or autoimmune disorders like rheumatoid arthritis. The primary goal in managing arthritis is to alleviate pain, reduce inflammation and improve joint mobility. Certain fruits have been found to have properties that can help with arthritis pain and inflammation.

“Although arthritis cannot be cured, certain fruits have anti-inflammatory properties that may help alleviate the symptoms,” says Rinki Kumari, Chief Dietician, Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru. Let’s take a look at five fruits, as suggested by the dietician, that have been found to have potential benefits for arthritis.

Here are 5 best fruits for arthritis

1. Apples

Apples are not only delicious but also packed with health benefits. Kumari explains that apples are a rich source of quercetin, a flavonoid known for its anti-inflammatory effects. Quercetin can help decrease inflammation in the body, which in turn may help to reduce arthritis symptoms. By incorporating apples into your diet, you may help decrease inflammation and potentially alleviate arthritis symptoms.

2. Cherries

Cherries, particularly tart cherries, are renowned for their potential benefits in managing arthritis. “Cherries contain anthocyanins, which are compounds with anti-inflammatory properties that can help to reduce inflammation and pain in the body,” says Kumari. Studies have shown that consuming cherries or cherry juice can lead to a decrease in markers of inflammation and a reduction in pain levels among individuals with arthritis.

3. Pineapple

Pineapple contains an enzyme called bromelain, which has been studied for its potential anti-inflammatory effects. Bromelain has been shown to reduce the production of inflammatory substances in the body and inhibit the activity of certain inflammatory cells. By incorporating pineapple into your diet, you may help reduce inflammation, which can provide relief from arthritis symptoms such as joint pain and swelling.

4. Blueberries

Blueberries are a nutritional powerhouse, rich in antioxidants and various beneficial compounds. They are packed with antioxidants, including anthocyanins, which give them their vibrant blue color. The expert explains that these antioxidants help to combat inflammation in the body by neutralizing harmful free radicals and reducing oxidative stress. Additionally, blueberries contain anthocyanins that have been found to possess anti-inflammatory properties. Including blueberries in your diet may contribute to a reduction in inflammation and potentially alleviate arthritis symptoms.

5. Oranges

Oranges are not only refreshing but also offer potential benefits for arthritis management. “They are a great source of vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant. Vitamin C plays a vital role in reducing inflammation and protecting against oxidative stress,” says Kumari. By consuming oranges or orange juice, you can increase your intake of vitamin C and enhance your body’s antioxidant defenses. This can potentially help alleviate arthritis symptoms and promote joint health.

It is important to note that while these fruits may have potential benefits for arthritis, they should not replace other treatments recommended by healthcare professionals. Additionally, it is crucial to speak to your healthcare provider before making any significant changes to your diet, as some fruits may interact with certain medications.