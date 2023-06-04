49ers special teams coordinator questions whether new kickoff rules will improve player safety

As the 2023 NFL season approaches, one of the vital largest subjects of dialog amongst teams is adapt to the new kickoff rules that had been not too long ago authorized by means of the league’s house owners. These rules permit for a fair-catch to be referred to as and the ball to be moved out to the 25-yard line, which might considerably adjust the best way teams execute kickoffs and way their go back sport.

San Francisco 49ers special teams coordinator Brian Schneider admits that his workforce remains to be understanding react to the new rules, basically as a result of they have not been carried out but. Schneider and his workforce are learning school soccer to peer how other kicks are done and the way teams have tailored to identical rules. They also are seeking to await what teams will do as soon as the preseason begins and correct tape is to be had to research.

However, Schneider is wondering whether the new rules are if truth be told advisable for player safety, which used to be one of the vital league’s intentions for approval. He believes those adjustments may lead to extra collisions because of shorter kicks, in addition to extra coverages on account of conceivable grimy balls like squibs or bloops. Therefore, Schneider does now not imagine there may be sufficient knowledge to decide whether or now not those rules will cut back the volume of concussions suffered on kickoffs.

The kickoff has been thought to be probably the most bad performs within the recreation, and the league hopes to scale back the volume of returns. However, teams will inevitably attempt to to find techniques to control the rules to keep away from granting the opposing workforce an additional 5 yards of box place. This may result in surprising results, which will urged the league to react, forcing teams to evolve and get started the cycle yet again.