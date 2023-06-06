49ers’ Kyle Shanahan says Brock Purdy is ahead of schedule, but ‘we’re taking it very slowly’

It has been a couple of months since San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy may throw because of an harm. In March, he underwent surgical procedure to mend his UCL with an interior brace after injuring his elbow within the NFC Championship recreation. After the surgical procedure, he had no longer thrown till his first throwing consultation in past due May. Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers head trainer, mentioned that Purdy is ahead of time table following the surgical procedure. However, Shanahan is taking warning and pacing Purdy’s development gradual to be sure that he heals the best method. Shanahan mentioned, “You’re only supposed to throw on this date, at this percentage, this many yards. And you do a certain [amount] a couple of days later. And if you stay on track, it should heal the right way. And right now, everything is right on track.”

General supervisor John Lynch gave an replace after Purdy’s first throwing consultation. Lynch mentioned they’re pleased with how it went, and it is a favorable signal for issues to return. Lynch added the development took place because of Purdy’s paintings ethic. As for the best-case situation, Lynch hopes that Purdy is able for the steady season. Purdy is additionally constructive about being able via the regular-season opener, and he is taking issues sooner or later at a time.

Shanahan is additionally constructive and hopes that Purdy is able for Week 1 when the steady season kicks off. Shanahan mentioned, “We’re hoping for Week 1” so far as a go back is involved. Purdy’s development is spectacular, and he is putting in place the paintings to ensure he is able when the 49ers play their first recreation within the 2023 season in opposition to the Steelers on September 10.