49ers GM admits that one hated rival had a ‘really good draft’ and ‘we feel them coming’

The Seattle Seahawks had been regarded as as one of essentially the most underestimated groups as they had been heading into the 2022 season. After buying and selling away famous person quarterback, Russell Wilson, the general public believed that the Seahawks would combat. However, they shocked everybody through making it to the playoffs.

This yr, the Seahawks won’t be able to ambush any individual, and particularly now not the San Francisco 49ers. In an interview with KNBR in San Francisco, 49ers basic supervisor John Lynch praised the Seahawks and expressed that he sees them as a risk within the NFC West.

Lynch stated the Seahawks’ very good drafting abilities and stated, “We feel the Seahawks coming. They’re really good. They had a really good draft last year. I think they’ve repeated it this year.” If the Seahawks’ 2023 draft magnificence fits the luck in their closing yr’s draft, the crew must be in a good place heading into the following season. They received two beginning tackles, Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas, a Pro Bowl nook, Tariq Woolen, and a 1000-yard rusher, Kenneth Walker, within the 2022 draft.

The Seahawks additionally won an extra first-round pick out because of the Wilson business, which they used to choose cornerback Devon Witherspoon on the 5th total spot. They additionally drafted Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the twentieth total pick out. The Seahawks have a popularity for drafting smartly, and Lynch recognised it through commenting, “Well, I’ll say this, [Seahawks GM] John Schneider is as good at this job as anybody in our league and so you always know you’re going to have competition with him and Pete Carroll, the way they work together, and they do it really well. They’ve kind of reinvented themselves numerous times.”

Although Lynch recognizes that the Seahawks are a tricky crew to overcome, he emphasized the will for the 49ers to concentrate on their industry. “The most important thing is that we continue to focus upon ourselves, and I think we continue to make our roster better,” Lynch stated. “I think this draft class will only add to that. And we’re excited about our football team.”

CBSSports.com draft skilled Ryan Wilson gave the 49ers a a lot better grade than the Seahawks for his or her 2023 draft magnificence. In Wilson’s rating of all 32 groups, the 49ers ranked fourth total, whilst the Seahawks are close to the ground in twenty ninth position. Additionally, Lynch introduced an replace on Brock Purdy, indicating that the quarterback shall be able to start out throwing the ball in June, simply 3 months after present process elbow surgical procedure.