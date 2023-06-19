41 Strong Woman Quotes to Inspire Your Life

There could be associate hyperlinks in this web page, because of this we get a small fee of the rest you purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Please do your personal analysis ahead of making any on-line acquire. Like maximum folks, there could be occasions on your lifestyles when a couple of inspiring phrases can provide you with that much-needed push to stay going. - Advertisement - Today, we’re sharing with you robust girl quotes from men and women who keep in mind that girls grasp numerous energy inside of them. For the primary time in historical past, America has chosen a woman to grasp the second one maximum tough place within the govt. This is an confirmation for younger ladies all around the nation that they, too, may also be the rest they would like to be. The quotes on this assortment are intended to empower, confirm, and rejoice the ability of robust girls. May those phrases encourage you to declare your rightful position on the earth. “A woman is the full circle. Within her is the power to create, nurture and transform.” – Diane Mariechild “I know my worth. I embrace my power. I say if I’m beautiful. I say if I’m strong. You will not determine my story. I will.” – Amy Schumer “The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud.” – Coco Chanel “If women understood their power they could remake the world.” – Emily Taft Douglas “You educate a man; you educate a man. You educate a woman; you educate a generation.” – Brigham Young “Define success on your own terms, achieve it by your own rules, and build a life you’re proud to live.” – Anne Sweeney “They tried to bury us; they did not know we were the seeds.” – Mexican Proverb “She was powerful not because she wasn’t scared but because she went on so strongly, despite the fear.” – Atticus Finch “A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman.” – Melinda Gates “An empress does not concern herself with the antics of fools.” – Gabrielle Union “The willingness to accept responsibility for one’s own life is the source from which self-respect springs… to free us from the expectations of others, to give us back to ourselves — there lies the great, the singular power of self-respect.” – Joan Didion “Whenever you see a successful woman, look out for three men who are going out of their way to try to block her.” – Yulia Tymoshenko “The question isn’t who’s going to let me; it’s who’s going to stop me.” – Ayn Rand “There are much more important qualities to have than a docile disposition.” – C. J. Redwine “A strong woman looks a challenge dead in the eye and gives it a wink.” – Gina Carey A powerful girl appears to be like a problem lifeless within the eye and offers it a wink.” – Gina Carey “Before the moon I am, what a woman is, a woman of power, a woman’s power, deeper than the roots of trees, deeper than the roots of islands, older than the Making, older than the moon.” – Ursula Ok. LeGuin “Doubt is a killer. You just have to know who you are and what you stand for.” – Jennifer Lopez “Always aim high, work hard, and care deeply about what you believe in. And, when you stumble, keep faith. And, when you’re knocked down, get right back up and never listen to anyone who says you can’t or shouldn’t go on.” – Hillary Clinton “Nothing I accept about myself can be used against me to diminish me.” – Audre Lorde “It took me quite a long time to develop a voice, and now that I have it, I’m not going to be silent.” – Madeleine Albright “If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman.” – Margaret Thatcher “Some women choose to follow men, and some choose to follow their dreams. If you’re wondering which way to go, remember that your career will never wake up and tell you that it doesn’t love you anymore.” – Lady Gaga “You are more powerful than you know; you are beautiful just as you are.” – Melissa Etheridge “A woman is like a tea bag — you never know how strong she is until she gets in hot water.” – Eleanor Roosevelt “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” – Eleanor Roosevelt “If you don’t like the road you’re walking, start paving another one.” – Dolly Parton “Above all, be the heroine of your life, not the victim.” – Nora Ephron “I’m tough, ambitious and I know exactly what I want. If that makes me a bitch, okay.” – Madonna “When I’m hungry, I eat. When I’m thirsty, I drink. When I feel like saying something, I say it.” – Madonna “And one day she discovered that she was fierce and strong, and full of fire and that not even she could hold herself back because her passion burned brighter than her fears.” – Mark Anthony “Always go with the choice that scares you the most, because that’s the one that is going to require the most from you.” – Carolyn Myss “Don’t let anyone speak for you, and don’t rely on others to fight for you.” – Michelle Obama “You’re not too fat. You’re not too loud. You’re not too smart. You’re not unladylike. There is nothing wrong with you.” – Jessica Valenti “I love to see a young girl go out and grab the world by the lapels. Life’s a bitch. "I love to see a young girl go out and grab the world by the lapels. Life's a bitch. You've got to go out and kick ass." – Maya Angelou "Once you figure out what respect tastes like, it tastes better than attention." – Pink "A strong woman is a woman determined to do something others are determined not be done." – Marge Piercy "I've been absolutely terrified every moment of my life — and I've never let it keep me from doing a single thing I wanted to do." – Georgia O'Keeffe "Do you want to meet the love of your life? Look in the mirror." – Byron Katie

“There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.” – Michelle Obama “We realize the importance of our voices only when we are silenced.” – Malala Yousafzai “Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.” – Author Unknown

