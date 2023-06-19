4 wounded after man with axe attacks diners at 3 New Zealand restaurants

(*4*)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Four other people had been hospitalized in New Zealand after a man armed with an axe started attacking diners at random at 3 neighboring Chinese restaurants, consistent with police and witnesses.

Police stated the man started the assault at about 9 p.m. Monday within the north Auckland suburb of Albany. They stated they arrested a 24-year-old suspect at the scene and had charged him with wounding and desiring to purpose grievous physically hurt. Police didn’t straight away be offering a reason for the assault.

Auckland City Hospital stated Tuesday one affected person from the assault remained there in a solid situation. North Shore Hospital stated it had one affected person with reasonable accidents and a 2d with minor accidents, either one of whom had been in a solid situation, and had previous discharged a 3rd affected person.

A diner advised the New Zealand Herald newspaper he was once consuming dinner with a chum when the man walked in and began attacking his pal, who was once significantly injured.

“I was in shock. When I realized what was happening, he tried to target me,” the man, who asked not to be named, told the Herald. “I blocked his axe with my hand. He was also trying to target my head, so I blocked the axe with my hand.”

The diner said the man with the axe chased them out of the restaurant and then turned around and walked into another restaurant.

The Herald posted an image of what appeared to be a wood-splitter style of axe lying on the sidewalk.

Acting Detective Inspector Timothy Williams said they weren’t seeking anybody else in the incident, meaning they believe the man acted alone. Williams said police expect to file more charges.

The suspect was due to make his first court appearance Tuesday.

The restaurants the man entered had been Yues Dumpling Kitchen, Zhangliang Malatang and Maya Hotpot. They are amongst a cluster of restaurants in the street that goal to present diners cheap choices paying homage to Chinese side road meals choices.