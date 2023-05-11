4 teens charged with murder of beloved 24-year-old Chicago police officer

Officer Aréanah Preston had simply completed her shift when she used to be shot useless.

Four youngsters, together with a 16-year-old, had been charged within the murder of a beloved 24-year-old Chicago police officer, government introduced Wednesday.

Officer Aréanah Preston had simply completed her shift and used to be nonetheless in uniform when she used to be shot and killed at about 1:42 a.m. Saturday, in step with Chicago police.

A poster of Chicago police officer Areanah Preston is noticed at a press convention on May 10, 2023. WLS

The 4 suspects — ages 19, 19, 18 and 16 — “were out looking for victims” that evening and are believed to be attached to a couple of robberies and a automobile robbery within the hours main as much as Preston’s murder, intervening time Chicago Police Superintendent Eric Carter stated at a news convention.

As Preston used to be returning house, the teens pulled up in a stolen automobile, and no less than two of the teens allegedly fired at her, in step with police.

Preston returned hearth, however the teens endured to shoot, they usually allegedly stole Preston’s gun earlier than fleeing, Carter stated.

Preston’s gun has no longer but been recovered, police stated.

Police identified 3 of the 4 suspects Wednesday as Trevell Breeland, 19; Joseph Brooks, 19, Jakwon Buchanan, 18. The 16-year-old used to be no longer named.

The 4 suspects have been all charged with first-degree murder and face different fees, together with armed theft and arson, police stated. The 16-year-old might be charged as an grownup, police stated.

Carter stated Preston used to be a “beloved, daughter, sister and friend who wanted to make a difference in this world” and “create a better future for Chicago.”