4 shot after Caribbean party on Fuqua St. | Houston, Texas news

HOUSTON — A shootout after a Caribbean themed party left four people shot, including two security guards, in keeping with Houston police.

The capturing came about simply after 2 a.m. Saturday close to the Tumbling R Ranch/The Fairground on Fuqua Street and Cottingham Street.

According to police, when the party ended, an altercation ensued between one of the other folks in attendance and safety. That’s when the altercation escalated right into a shootout between the safety guards and no less than two suspects.

After the preliminary shootout, a person selecting up his female friend from the venue ended in a 2d shootout between him and the suspects.

WATCH | Here’s the full update from Houston police:

“Right now, we have a total of four individuals that are shot,” HPD Assistant Chief Thomas Hardin stated. “We have two security guards, the one individual that was coming to pick up his girlfriend…and then we have another individual who showed up with his wife at the hospital saying he was at the party.”

Police stated dozens of pictures had been fired within the space. Hardin additionally mentioned that they are now not certain what began the altercation, however that the capturing came about after other folks on the party had been requested to go away.

An investigation into the capturing is ongoing. Anyone with information on what came about must touch (*4*).

