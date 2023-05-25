Thursday, May 25, 2023
4-month-old girl migrant girl dies at New York City hotel: Police

The resort is getting used as a safe haven for asylum-seekers.

A 4-month-old girl has died at a New York City resort getting used to accommodate asylum-seekers, police stated.

The child, who a police reputable stated was once a member of a migrant circle of relatives, was once discovered subconscious and unresponsive throughout the Stewart Hotel in Midtown at 7:32 a.m. Thursday, consistent with government.

She was once pronounced useless at Bellevue Hospital.

There is not any obvious criminal activity however the scientific examiner will decide the reason for demise, consistent with police.

The Stewart Hotel, which was once getting used as a New York City Department of Social Services emergency safe haven, was once transitioned into a migrant shelter in November.

