35 Inspirational Quotes About Living in the Moment

Living in the second permits you to absolutely revel in true happiness and peace.

Unfortunately, many of us generally tend to live in the previous, rehashing outdated hurts and failing to let pass and forgive. Others are so worried about what the next day to come will deliver that they fail to understand what they have already got.

We hope that this selection of quotes about dwelling in the second can encourage you to include the provide and be in point of fact thankful for all that you just recently have in lifestyles.

May you revel in authentic peace of thoughts, safe in the wisdom that, on a daily basis, the whole thing is unfolding because it will have to.

“Forever is composed of nows.” – Emily Dickinson “Realize deeply that the present moment is all you have. Make the NOW the primary focus of your life.” – Eckhart Tolle “If you want to conquer the anxiety of life, live in the moment, live in the breath.” – Amit Ray “You must live in the present, launch yourself on every wave, find your eternity in each moment.” – Henry David Thoreau “My past and my future depends on today.” – Trevor Hall

“The best way to pay for a lovely moment is to enjoy it.” – Richard Bach “The place in time that feels like the last, but it is not the last: This is the moment.” – Stavros Triantafyllidis “Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.” – Will Rogers “Don’t let the past steal your present.” – Cherralea Morgan “The secret of health for both mind and body is not to mourn for the past, worry about the future, or anticipate troubles, but to live in the present moment wisely and earnestly.” – Buddha

“Remember then: there is only one time that is important – Now! It is the most important time because it is the only time when we have any power.” – Leo Tolstoy “If you must look back, do so forgivingly. If you must look forward, do so prayerfully. However, the wisest thing you can do is to be present in the present. Gratefully.” – Maya Angelou “Don’t be the one who wakes up the next day regretting having not taken that last dance with a loved one or even with yourself.” – Helen Edwards

“One today is worth two tomorrows.” – Benjamin Franklin “I live in the moment. Drink from the fresh spring of the present, you shall get to enjoy the true taste of happiness. If you do not expect anything from the future, then whatever winds may blow, they won’t be able to sway you off your path, will they?” – Tamuna Tsertzvadze “The foundation for greatness is honoring the small things of the present moment instead of pursuing the idea of greatness.” – Eckhart Tolle “Living in the present moment creates the experience of eternity.” – Deepak Chopra “Happiness is not something you postpone for the future; it is something you design for the present.” – Jim Rohn “Are you responding to the NOW or reacting to your past?” – Ramana Pemmaraju “This day, this hour, this minute, will not come around again in our entire life. Let us speak with love to everyone we meet and remind each other how beautiful we really are.” – Mimi Novic “Wherever you are, be there. If you can be fully present now, you’ll know what it means to live.” – Steve Goodier “The art of life is to live in the present moment.” – Emmet Fox “When you live for every second, tomorrow doesn’t matter!” – Stephen Richards

“God lives in the Now. There is always peace in the present moment.” – Dragos Bratasanu “The only way to survive eternity is to be able to appreciate each moment.” – Lauren Kate “Old is not gold; don’t live in the past.” – Tapan Ghosh “Every day is a new adventure so embrace it fully with your whole heart and soul.” – Crystal Tyler “Don’t wait for a crisis to realize what matters most. Put yourself first right now. Because right now is all we have.” – Brittany Burgunder “When you are measuring life, you are not living it.” – Mitch Albom “Today is life — the only life you are sure of. Make the most of today. Get interested in something. Shake yourself awake. Develop a hobby. Let the winds of enthusiasm sweep through you. Live today with gusto.” – Dale Carnegie “Don’t just hope: Be, do, and live in the moment.” – Akiroq Brost

“Be happy for this moment. This moment is your life.” – Omar Khayyam “Let’s give ourselves right now. Tomorrow isn’t here yet.” – Zoe Forward “Living in the moment means letting go of the past and not waiting for the future. It means living your life consciously, aware that each moment you breathe is a gift.” – Oprah Winfrey “Be present in all things and thankful for all things.” – Maya Angelou

Final Thoughts on Quotes About Living in the Moment

Many folks had been ended in consider that happiness comes from turning into wealthy or a hit in the place of work.

However, those subject material benchmarks in the long run fail to ship true and lasting happiness.

Wise phrases from all over historical past can train us that reaching happiness is actually easy. It comes from being aware of the provide second and remembering to be thankful for the whole thing that we’ve got, even in the midst of our struggles.

We hope that this selection of quotes about dwelling in the second evokes you to include happiness.

