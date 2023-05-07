3 White Men Chase a Black Man Who Is Later Found Dead with Gunshot Wounds Next to a Dumpster; Judge Raises Questions About Hate Crime Charges, ‘Didn’t See Any’ Other ‘Reason for It’

Three White males were taken into custody in connection with the capturing demise of a 39-year outdated Black guy in Jacksonville, Florida. It has no longer been printed who the sufferer is presently, reported First Coast News.

Ryan Nichols, 19, 18-year-old Daniel DeGuardia, and 21-year-old Holden Dodson have been arrested when the sufferer was once found out useless at the back of a rubbish dumpster on Ashley Street. Surveillance photos seems to display the 3 males pursuing the sufferer on foot and by way of automotive. The guy was once discovered useless at 6:45 am on May 2d due to obvious gunshot wounds.

(From left) Ryan Nichols, Daniel DeGuardia, and Holden Dodson have been arrested in connection with the capturing demise of a guy in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo: First Coast News /YouTube screenshot)

Surveillance photos presentations a Jeep Grand Cherokee sporting the 3 males park on 100 North Julia Street at about 2:25 am earlier than they get out of the automobile. At roughly 2:45 a.m., one of the crucial males was once observed chasing the sufferer as he handed the Jeep. The males were given into the Jeep a few moments later and drove away.

Additional photos captured the lads travelling down within sight roads, it seems that looking out for the sufferer. The guy was once observed on Clay Street at about 2:50 a.m. and working clear of the Jeep as one of the crucial males chased him. The sufferer was once later found out attempting to conceal at the back of the bin.

The police file is redacted and didn’t come with the capturing. However, Dodson reported that his 9mm Glock was once misplaced later. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s place of work found out quite a lot of 9mm gun shell casings on the web site of the crime, alongside with a loaded prolonged mag subsequent to the sufferer. They additionally discovered indicators that the bin have been struck by way of an car.

A plate from the Jeep, which belongs to DeGuardia’s mom and was once captured on video at a 7-Eleven on Julia Street, shows the phrases “9/11/2001 we will never forget” and the American flag. Following the identity of Nichols and Dodson, arrest warrants have been issued, ensuing of their arrests.

Nichols were given charged with second-degree homicide whilst DeGuardia and Dodson have been charged with helping and abetting after the reality. Nichols was once additionally charged with changing bodily proof data. Circuit Court Judge Kim Sadler informed two of the defendants, DeGuardia and Dodson, that their fees might be upgraded to hate crime after they seemed in courtroom on May sixth. It is unclear why the pass judgement on didn’t voice the similar for Nichols.

DeGuardia’s bond was once set over $500,000, and Dodson’s was once moderately above $200,000. The pass judgement on didn’t give Nichols bail. Sadler knowledgeable the news outlet that it was once up to the state to come to a decision if hate crime fees are introduced.

Sheriff’s Office public information officer, Christian Hancock, knowledgeable the opening that no information recently issues against the sufferer’s demise being a hate crime. Nevertheless, state statutes state that crimes dedicated motivated by way of the sufferer’s “race, color, ancestry, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, national origin, homeless status or advanced age” are thought to be hate crimes and are subjected to extra serious punishment.

The investigation continues to be ongoing, however a an expert authority knowledgeable the opening that there is not any proof that a hate crime was once dedicated. The defendants will reappear in courtroom on May twenty fifth.