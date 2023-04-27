3 suspects arrested in connection to Alexa Bartell homicide







On April 20, Alexa Bartell, a 20-year-old lady, was once killed and two others have been injured in a sequence of rock-throwing incidents. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) introduced Wednesday that 3 highschool seniors have been arrested in connection with Bartell’s demise. Joseph Koenig, Nicholas “Mitch” Karol-Chik, and Zachary Kwak, all from Arvada, are being held with out bail and are charged with first-degree homicide with excessive indifference. Despite attending other colleges, all 3 suspects are being suspended from college in line with district coverage. Jefferson County cops stated that those suspects went from position to position throwing huge rocks at shifting vehicles that resulted in belongings harm, accidents, and tragically claimed the lifetime of Bartell. Investigators recognized the suspects the use of “cellphone device forensics.” Additional legal fees are anticipated to be filed quickly by way of the first Judicial District Attorney’s place of work.

The suspect’s angle or conduct, described as “extreme indifference,” has resulted in this severe fee in opposition to them. The sheriff’s place of work believes that the rocks have been thrown from a shifting automobile, a black 2016 Chevy Silverado, and are nonetheless not sure of the purpose at the back of the assaults. JCSO spokeswoman Jacki Kelley notes that investigators have won round 300 guidelines and feature recognized seven sufferers, together with Bartell. While Koenig’s father was once additionally arrested on a fee of obstructing a police officer, he was once launched on a non-public recognizance bond all the way through his courtroom look. Kelley emphasised the anguish that this tragedy has generated, no longer most effective a number of the bereft Bartell circle of relatives but additionally all the way through the broader neighborhood.

Many investigators in this advanced case have infrequently slept during the last week as they have got labored tirelessly to convey those suspects to justice. The arrests have introduced a way of aid to Nathan Tipton, whose automotive was once hit shut to Bartell’s. Tipton wasn’t injured in the assault however had two of his home windows smashed. He described the arrest as (*3*) Bartell’s demise is a tragedy past phrases, and this arrest represents an crucial step in the seek for justice, if no longer answer, for her circle of relatives and the broader neighborhood.