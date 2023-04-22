3 shot, killed inside Orlando home; suspect killed by police

- Advertisement -

Three people, including a child and a teenager, were found dead Sunday morning inside a home in Orlando, according to the Orlando Police Department. The suspected gunman was shot and killed by police.

Orlando police officers responded to a home near Parramore Avenue and Grand Street, near Grand Avenue Park, around 2:25 a.m. regarding a domestic violence incident, according to a news release.

Shortly after officers arrived, a man, later identified as Lacorvis Tamar Daley, came out of the house and began shooting at the officers, police said. Those officers returned fire, killing the man.

No officers were hurt in the shooting.

Inside the home, officers found three people dead: 69-year-old Carole Fumore, 13-year-old Damionna Reed, and 7-year-old Cameron Bouie. All three had gunshot wounds, police said.

“What a horrific, tragic situation,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer wrote in a tweet Sunday morning.

Two Orlando police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings.

The FDLE will investigate, and Orlando police will conduct its own internal investigation.

Residents in the neighborhood described Daley to FOX 35 as someone who kept to himself.

“The strangest thing we thought was, for a young man, he didn’t interact with nobody. He stayed to himself and all he did was work,” said Joanne Capel, a family friend.