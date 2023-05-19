2nd suspect in Ruskin burned body case arrested, Hillsborough deputies say

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reported that the U.S. Marshals Service has apprehended a moment suspect in reference to the killing of Efrain Ibarra-Barcenas in a Ruskin box in April. Carlos Almaraz-Barbosa, elderly 26, was once arrested in Houston, Texas, in keeping with a news free up from the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

Christian Segura-Alvarez, elderly 20, was once arrested on April 21 through Hillsborough deputies for his involvement in the homicide.

Christian Segura-Alvarez, 20, is pictured in a Hillsborough County reserving photograph taken on April 21, when he was once arrested on fees of second-degree homicide with a firearm and proof tampering in connection to the dying of Efrain Ibarra-Barcenas. [ Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office ]



According to the Tampa Bay Times’ previous protection, Ibarra-Barcenas was once came upon with a belt round his ankles, tape on his proper arm, and a knife nonetheless in his again. His spouse, Mercedes Ibarra, knowledgeable investigators that her husband went for beverages with males he labored with that day at a house in the 1200 block of tenth Avenue Southeast. The place of abode was once a few mile north of the place his body was once discovered.

The people who had beverages with Ibarra-Barcenas that night time had been Segura-Alvarez and Almaraz-Barbosa. Court information display that the pair instructed detectives they noticed Ibarra-Barcenas depart on my own round 9 p.m., indicating that he sought after to visit a bar or nightclub.

Authorities investigated the Florida house the place Ibarra-Barcenas’ telephone was once ultimate pinged. The seek led detectives to his 2014 white Chevy Silverado, which they came upon on surveillance video on the Fort Lonesome Grocery on State Road 674 and the Rebel comfort retailer on U.S. 301 in Riverview.

When Hillsborough County county government positioned Segura-Alvarez after looking out the home on tenth Avenue, he become “visibly upset” upon looking at the video of the individual in the Rebel store. He later instructed investigators that Almaraz-Barbosa had killed Ibarra-Barcenas, whom he later helped to transport the body into his automobile, earlier than riding it to the Ruskin box and surroundings it on hearth.

A photograph launched through the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office presentations the sector in the back of an area close to the 1100 block of Will Scarlett Avenue the place a burning body was once discovered on Saturday. Detectives have introduced a murder investigation and had been operating to decide the individual's id. [ Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office ]



Segura-Alvarez was once charged with second-degree homicide with a firearm and proof tampering, and his bail was once paid for $600,000. Almaraz-Barbosa confronted fees of second-degree homicide, abuse of a lifeless human body, grand robbery of a motor automobile, and tampering with proof, watching for extradition to Hillsborough County, in keeping with the discharge.