26 people die in fiery crash of freight truck and passenger van in northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY — A fiery freeway crash involving a passenger van and a freight truck killed 26 people in northern Mexico on Sunday, government mentioned.

Prosecutors and police in the northern border state of Tamaulipas mentioned the dying toll used to be a initial depend, it sounds as if as a result of of the sheer quantity of the wreckage and the fireplace that ate up the van and the freight trailer.

The cab that were pulling the freight trailer used to be now not discovered on the scene, suggesting the driving force may have uncoupled it and fled.

The twist of fate happened on a freeway close to the state capital, Ciudad Victoria, and the purpose used to be beneath investigation, officers mentioned.

Local media reported many of the sufferers could be contributors of a longer circle of relatives getting back from an day out, however government didn’t verify that.

In the previous, large dying tolls in equivalent crashes in Mexico have frequently been blamed on overloaded cars related to migrant smuggling.