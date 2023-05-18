$25,000 Texas Lottery ticket sold right outside San Antonio

The Texas Lottery has introduced {that a} fortunate person outside of San Antonio has received a $25,000 Cash Five ticket from Monday’s drawing that was once sold within the town of Lacoste. The profitable ticket matched all 5 of the profitable numbers from the May 17 drawing, which have been 3, 7, 25, 29, and 33 and was once sold at Lacoste Food Mart at 11850; the ticket was once now not a Quick Pick.

The Texas Lottery reminds avid gamers that tickets should be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date. So, if in case you have bought a lottery ticket in fresh months and feature now not but checked the profitable numbers, now could be the time to take action. Who is aware of, you may additionally be fortunate sufficient to have received and may well be in for a large payout!

