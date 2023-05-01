2024 NFL Draft: Ranking teams most likely to land USC star QB Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick next year





The three-day whirlwind that was once the 2023 NFL Draft has simply come to a halt, however the league’s 32 teams have already shifted their focal point to the 2024 Draft. This year, there was once important dialogue targeted round the perfect quarterback prospect main up to the draft, with 4 receiving strengthen to be the first general pick. These 4 potentialities have been Alabama’s Bryce Young (taken by means of the Carolina Panthers as the first general pick), Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud (picked by means of the Houston Texans as the 2nd general pick), Florida’s Anthony Richardson (selected by means of the Indianapolis Colts as the No. 4 general pick), and Kentucky’s Will Levis (drafted by means of the Tennessee Titans in Round 2 as the thirty third pick).

However, the 2024 NFL Draft is anticipated to characteristic a best general pick and quarterback prospect with no debate. The solution to each those questions is the 2022 Heisman Trophy Winner and USC quarterback, Caleb Williams. Williams, who was once the chief in school soccer’s general touchdowns ultimate season, will grow to be eligible for the draft in 2024. Despite now not having performed his junior season but, Williams is already being in comparison to Patrick Mahomes. According to famous quarterbacks trainer Tom House, Williams is the (*1*) (as he shared all through an interview with ESPN’s Adam Schefter in December).

Williams has expressed that he’s now not fazed by means of this comparability or even has the same opinion with it, pronouncing that he can do the rest Mahomes does on the box. As Williams has the attainable to grow to be one among the NFL’s perfect quarterbacks in the long term, 5 teams are recently in the lead to protected the primary general pick and feature the likelihood to choose him. Additionally, listed here are some 3 honorable mentions of darkish horse teams that can industry considerably for his draft rights if they have got disappointing 2023 campaigns.

Starting with the Cardinals, they could also be in the working due to their loss of ability on protection, absence of Murray as he recovers from surgical procedure, and uncertainty surrounding their gamers. They have the Houston Texans’ 2024 first-round pick, offering them with two alternatives to snag Williams.

The Buccaneers also are anticipated to combat in Year 1 of Tom Brady’s retirement, leaving them in the working to gain Williams. Their passing recreation may just take a vital hit, they usually would possibly not have sufficient cap room to upload new gamers in unfastened company.

The Washington Commanders are getting into their season with a brand new offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, however they have got restricted assets on offense excluding Pro Bowl wideout Terry McLaurin. If the staff fails to support, they might be the punching bag in their department once more, striking them in the working to gain Williams.

The Atlanta Falcons have dedicated to Desmond Ridder as their quarterback in 2023, leaving them open to struggles defensively all through the season, this means that the addition of Williams might be what they want to convey their staff in combination.

Finally, the Chicago Bears possess the Panthers’ 2024 first-round variety as smartly, indicating that they’ll have a possibility of obtaining Williams in the event that they proceed to combat defensively and their quarterback, Justin Fields, fails to support.

On the different hand, the Dolphins can be ready to gain Williams, relying on the well being in their quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. With the addition of all-pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey and famend protection coordinator Vic Fangio, their staff may just make important strides, however it all is determined by the well being in their quarterback.



