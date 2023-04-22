2023 Zurich Classic: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, tee times, radio, golf coverage

The PGA Tour is sticking round SEC Country some other week. Top gamers have moved from Georgia to South Carolina and now a box of 80 groups of 2 are in TPC Louisiana for the 2023 Zurich Classic. Playing a mix of four-ball and foursomes over 4 rounds, groups will wish to come in combination or possibility getting left at the back of.

Last season, just right buddies and Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teammates Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay ruled from the beginning. Setting the scoring file after each spherical, the Americans got here in at a 29-under overall to say the identify belts and propel their seasons ahead.

They will goal to do that identical this yr following stellar finishes at each the Masters and RBC Heritage. The winner of the tartan jacket at Harbour Town, Matt Fitzpatrick, makes the go back and forth to Louisiana as smartly and has hired the products and services of his little brother, Alex Fitzpatrick. The pair of Englishmen don’t seem to be the one global duo that can catch some eyeballs, on the other hand. South Koreans Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim re-light their Presidents Cup connection from this previous fall, whilst Thorbjorn Olesen and Nicolai Hojgaard will constitute Denmark.

Max Homa has sought the assistance of Collin Morikawa of their debut in combination, whilst Sam Burns and Billy Horschel make their 3rd look along one some other with aspirations of bettering on remaining yr’s runner-up efficiency.

All instances Eastern; streaming get started instances approximated

Round 3 – Saturday



Round begins: 8:00 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. — PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. — PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 – Sunday



Round begins: 10:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. — PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. — PGA Tour Radio