2023 Zurich Classic leaderboard, scores: Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele torch field in Round 2

Teams battled the elements and the more difficult structure on Friday at TPC Louisiana in Round 2 of the Zurich Classic. However, a well-recognized group emerged with the lead, and a good extra acquainted group simply shot the spherical of the day because it surged into rivalry after 36 holes of play.

Following a so-so get started on Thursday, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele attempted to burn the entire thing to the bottom on Friday via taking pictures a record-setting 63 in exchange shot. A 63! In exchange shot! The second-best rating at the day was once 66, and the protecting champs made 10 (ten!) 3s all the way through their spherical.

- Advertisement -

We’ll take a more in-depth have a look at their spherical, in addition to any other nice spherical from leaders Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler under.

The leaders

T1. Wyndham Clark/Beau Hossler (-16)

Clark and Hossler have been stable on Friday following their 61 in the primary spherical. They shot 67 in Round 2, did not make any bogeys and now lead the field via two strokes going into the general two days. If no longer for the ridiculous Cantlay-Schauffle numbers from Friday, Clark and Hossler could be on the the middle of dialog going to Saturday.

- Advertisement -

Now the query is whether or not they are able to take care of the lead over the following 36 holes.

“I think when we play a format like this, if we can play a round the way we did every time, we’d be thrilled,” mentioned Hossler. “It’s just a fairly low stress ball in play off the tee, ball on or around the green in a pretty good spot and either have a legitimate birdie look or a pretty easy par putt.

“I feel we are in a great place. I really like our mentality,” he continued. “After those few apply rounds and primary two rounds beginning to see and get pleased with the best way every different performs, and the extra spots that I will put him in that is a inexperienced mild and vice versa, clearly the we are going to be.”

Other contenders

- Advertisement -

T2. Doc Redman-Sam Ryder, Keith Mitchell-Sungjae Im (-15)

T4. Xander Schauffele-Patrick Cantlay, Martin Trainer-Chad Ramey, Sean O’Hair-Brandon Matthews, Matthew NeSmith-Taylor Moore, Nick Hardy-Davis Riley (-14)

The numbers laid out are staggering. Schauffele and Cantlay received just about 8 strokes at the field when the scoring reasonable on the time they completed was once between 70 and 71. They beat John Daly and David Duval via 20. Nearly 3 touchdowns. Here’s a have a look at a couple of different numbers from the spherical:

“I think it’s just Xander is really good, and I can play well, too,” mentioned Cantlay. (*2*)

The duo, which gained final yr’s match and set the scoring checklist in 4 ball (59) and total for the week (-29), appeared pissed off with their 67 the day prior to this, which left them six strokes again of the leaders going into lately. Last yr, they opened 59-68 and have been 17 underneath going into Round 3 earlier than firing a 60 in 4 ball to position the match away. This yr, they are 3 pictures worse (even though they arrived on the quantity very in a different way) however nonetheless very a lot in rivalry.

When requested about what they have been going to do for an encore day after today after lately’s 63, they appeared lovely pumped to get again available in the market.

“We’d like to get that 59 again in best ball,” mentioned Cantlay. “We’re going to try.”

Different Kind of Record

Daly and Duval sadly set a different kind of record on Friday after they fired a 11-over 83 in exchange shot to omit the reduce. They went out in 45 with 3 doubles and 3 bogeys earlier than coming house in a extra decent 38 for the 83. Still, it was once the worst shot of the spherical via 8 strokes on the time they completed up their moment spherical, they usually have been 14 strokes again of the group in second-to-last position.