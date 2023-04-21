2023 Zurich Classic leaderboard, scores: Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele off to slow start in title defense

After atmosphere the 18-, 36-, 54- and 72-hole scoring data en course to victory in closing yr’s Zurich Classic, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele have been penciled in to effectively shield their title. That projection used to be briefly erased Thursday on the 2023 Zurich Classic as the arena Nos. 4 and 5 discovered themselves 1 over via their first six holes. While they attempted their easiest to fight again, a first-round 67 places them six strokes off the tempo of the early lead set via Brandon Matthews and Sean O’Hair in addition to Beau Hossler and Wyndham Clark at 11 below.

The excellent news for Cantlay and Schauffele is their most popular structure — foursomes — can be featured in Rounds 2 and four. Additionally, dodgy climate is predicted to roll into the TPC Louisiana space and might restrict the facility of groups to make birdie in bunches probably bunching this leaderboard heading into the weekend.

The unhealthy news is there are a selection of competent groups status between them and the highest of the leaderboard. Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell raced out the gates to a first-round 62 that even integrated a unprecedented dropped shot in four-ball. Englishmen Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick sit down at that very same quantity after a well-rounded effort from the brothers whilst younger weapons Sahith Theegala and Justin Suh are one worse at 9 below.

With the highest 33 groups and ties making their manner into the second one portion of the match, Friday’s around of foursomes will separate the sphere in extra techniques than one.

The leaders

T1. Sean O’Hair/Brandon Matthews, Wyndham Clark/Beau Hossler (-11)

They come throughout as an peculiar pair in the beginning look, however their skillsets do align properly. Matthews is the longest participant on earth (that’s not a hyperbole) and O’Hair has been flashing some shape lately particularly along with his irons and across the vegetables. The two ham-and-egg’d it lovely nicely however for probably the most phase they each performed in reality forged golfing. The day used to be highlighted via Matthews’ hole-out from the green on No. 12 and if he’s ready to constantly put O’Hair in place off the tee in Round 2, extra of the similar might be in retailer.

Other contenders

T3. Keith Mitchell/Sungjae Im, Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick, David Lipsky/Aaron Rai, Henrik Norlander/Luke List, S.Y. Noh/Michael Kim (-10)

T8. Doc Redman/Sam Ryder, Justin Suh/Sahith Theegala, Troy Merritt/Robert Streb, Joseph Bramlett/Brandon Wu, Martin Trainer/Chad Ramey (-9)

There had been a lot of groups to declare their first occupation victory at the PGA Tour on the Zurich Classic and Suh and Theegala might be this yr’s version. The reigning Korn Ferry Tour of the Year used to be in with a possibility on the Honda Classic a couple of months in the past whilst Theegala has skilled a lot of shut calls with seven top-six finishes in his closing 24 begins. They have the firepower to stay up in four-ball, however the duo’s play in foursomes will almost definitely come to a decision their destiny.

“I feel like me and Justin have known each other so long, and we’re good buddies and both pretty laid back,” Theegala stated. “We’ve been going back and forth since we were like 10 years old, it feels like. I don’t even remember — I think I brought it up at Napa, like the first event of the year, because I was pumped that Justin got his card. I was like, dude, let’s fire up a team. Let’s be a team for this event.”

Did we simply change into easiest pals?

It’s an peculiar pairing on paper, however Mitchell has been begging Im for this partnership for awhile and in any case were given his want. The two went round TPC Louisiana in a 10-under style carding 9 birdies, an eagle and a bogey. While they did post an outstanding ranking in four-ball, this duo is also a greater have compatibility statistically for foursomes with Mitchell’s riding prowess and Im’s laser-like method photographs.

“I’ve always been his best friend,” Mitchell stated. “I just wanted him to like me back.”

Brotherly love

It used to be very a lot a staff effort from the Fitzpatrick circle of relatives as the 2 brothers leaned on each and every different when essential. With each and every carding 5 birdies at the day, the Fitzpatrick brothers have been ready to make their manner to the highest of the leaderboard at 10 below. The international No. 8 is coming off an incredible week on the RBC Heritage the place he captured his 2nd victory at the PGA Tour. If he’s to input the winner’s circle once more this week, Fitzpatrick won’t handiest grasp his 3rd victory but in addition safe enjoying privileges for child bro.

“I hate that phrase [ham and egg],” stated Matt Fitzpatrick. “Ham and egg is so American, and we’re from England…We did great. I played really solid on the front nine, he played great on the back nine, and he bailed me out a few times, which was obviously very beneficial, and yeah, it was a great day.”

2023 Zurich Classic up to date odds and selections

Odds by means of Caesars Sportsbook

Sungjae Im/Keith Mitchell: 5-1

Wyndham Clark/Beau Hossler: 6-1

Sahith Theegala/Justin Suh: 11-1

Sam Burns/Billy Horschel: 11-1

Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick: 12-1

Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele: 12-1

David Lipsky/Aaron Rai: 16-1

Collin Morikawa/Max Homa: 18-1

The protecting champions are nonetheless proper in the combo in spite of the early deficit. Cantlay and Schauffele are undefeated in foursomes between the Ryder Cup and the Presidents Cup and acquitted themselves somewhat properly in this structure a season in the past with rounds of 68-72. Cantlay entered the week first in strokes received off the tee whilst Schauffele ranks first in strokes received method during the last 3 months. Given this mixture, the Americans must be ready to regularly climb the leaderboard whilst others combat.

If in search of somewhat extra juice to your squeeze, the staff of Will Gordon and Davis Thompson inspired on Thursday. After firing a 9-under 63, they sit down handiest two stroke adrift at 28-1.

Rick Gehman is joined via Mark Immelman to talk about but some other decrease frame surgical treatment for Tiger Woods and the primary around of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Follow & pay attention to The First Cut on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.