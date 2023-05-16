2023 Women’s College World Series: Bracket, scores, schedule for softball championship

The 2023 Women’s College World Series is ready to start on Thursday, June 1 and can run via Friday, June 9 if essential. This extremely expected match follows the NCAA regionals, which is able to happen from May 19-21, and the tremendous regionals from May 25-28. As of May 14, the Oklahoma workforce holds the No. 1 seed within the match. The whole record of groups within the 2023 DI softball bracket is as follows:

See the interactive 64-team bracket | Get the .PDF

How the championship works: 16 regional tournaments, which can be held at other websites, are double-elimination and scheduled for May 19-21. The 16 winners from those regionals will then advance to tremendous regionals and play a two-team, best-out-of-three collection from May 25-27 or May 26-28. The 8 groups that win right through the tremendous regionals will safe spots within the 2023 Women’s College World Series. The WCWS will start on June 1 in double-elimination layout. The ultimate two groups will play a best-of-three collection for the nationwide championship beginning on June 7.

2023 DI Softball Regional Schedule, Scores, TV Networks (All Times ET)

Teams marked with an asterisk (*) are the hosts. To view the are living scoreboard for every recreation, click on or faucet at the recreation name.

Norman Regional – Norman, Oklahoma

Clemson Regional – Clemson, South Carolina

Stanford Regional – Stanford, California

Durham Regional – Durham, North Carolina

Tuscaloosa Regional – Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Evanston Regional – Evanston, Illinois

Austin Regional – Austin, Texas

Knoxville Regional – Knoxville, Tennessee

Tallahassee Regional – Tallahassee, Florida

Athens Regional – Athens, Georgia

Fayetteville Regional – Fayetteville, Arkansas

Stillwater Regional – Stillwater, Oklahoma

Seattle Regional – Seattle, Washington

Baton Rouge Regional – Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Salt Lake City Regional – Salt Lake City, Utah

Los Angeles Regional – Los Angeles, California

Thursday-Saturday, May 25-27 or Friday-Sunday, May 26-28: Super Regionals

Thursday, June 1-Friday, June 9: 2023 Women’s College World Series

2023 Women’s College World Series Schedule:

Thursday, June 1 Game 1: 12 p.m. ET Game 2: 2:30 p.m. Game 3: 7 p.m. Game 4: 9:30 p.m.

Friday, June 2 Game 5: 7 p.m. Game 6: 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 3 Game 7: 3 p.m. Game 8: 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 4 Game 9: 3 p.m. Game 10: 7 p.m.

Monday, June 5 Game 11: 12 p.m. Game 12 (if essential): 2:30 p.m. Game 13: 7 p.m. Game 14 (if essential): 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7 Championship Finals Game 1: 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 8 Championship Finals Game 2: 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 9 Championship Finals Game 3 (if essential): 8 p.m.



How to Get Tickets for the Women’s College World Series

For the ones taken with attending the WCWS, tickets will also be bought here. The Women’s College World Series will happen at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Softball Championship: Future Dates