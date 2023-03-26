2023 WGC-Dell Match Play leaderboard, scores: Semifinals set as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler advance

An afternoon that started with 16 competition ends with simply 4 as Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns and Cameron Young are the final males status on the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Four of the highest 20 gamers on the planet will face off Sunday at Austin Country Club in semifinal suits prior to the 2 eventual winners meet within the championship.

World No. 1 Scheffler can be tasked with defeating his excellent good friend Sam Burns. Often putting out clear of the golfing route and touring from match to match with each and every different, the 2 will put their friendship apart for 18 holes. It might not be the primary example the pair will meet in a winner-takes-all showdown; Burns were given the simpler of Scheffler in a playoff on the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge.

“We want to beat each other as bad as anybody, if not more,” stated Burns. “Obviously, when we tee it up, it’ll be business, and after we’ll give a hug to each other and congratulate whoever wins.”

The different semifinal fit will function two of the most productive drivers in McIlroy and Young. McIlroy skirted previous Xander Schauffele within the quarterfinals, by no means as soon as main the fit till the general putt dropped, and now will face arguably the freshest participant within the championship in Young. McIlroy tallied a complete of 17 birdies on Saturday, and can want a equivalent effort if he’s to upward push above this American contingent.

Let’s check out how Day 4 performed out at Austin Country Club.

Player of the week (up to now)

It may just simply be Scheffler or McIlroy, however Young has been not anything wanting stellar in his debut. The reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year is 32 below in 81 holes in his first walk round Austin CC. He has observed the 18th hollow simply two times and appears to be a person possessed with new bagman, Paul Tesori, along him. Of the entire gamers, he has undoubtedly skilled the least quantity of rigidity — whether or not that could be a excellent or unhealthy factor can be decided on Sunday.

Match of the afternoon

In a fight of best 10 gamers on the planet, McIlroy were given the simpler of Schauffele 1 UP. Doubling down from a three & 2 victory on the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, McIlroy fell down early when Schauffele transformed 4 birdies in his opening seven holes to move 2 UP. A couple of birdies sandwiched across the flip from McIlroy tied the fit as gamers went into the beef of the golfing route.

A back-and-forth change took place on Nos. 12-13 and set up the end of the day. Birdies on 15 and 16 from each gamers led them to the seventeenth tee tied. After McIlroy airmailed the fairway together with his tee shot, Schauffele hit his within 10 ft however was once not able to transform. McIlroy noticed the crack and busted the door open with a clinching birdie of his personal at the 18th. The international No. 3 by no means led on this fit till the general putt dropped, and he tallied a complete of 17 birdies in 36 holes between his two suits.

Match of the morning

Herbert stated Friday night time that if McIlroy had his A recreation, there’s most likely not anything he may just do. Herbert were given simply that from McIlroy Saturday morning. The two mixed for a absolute best ball 12-under 59 with McIlroy totaling an excellent cut up of 9 birdies and 9 pars. Herbert wasn’t some distance in the back of with seven birdies of his personal, together with a take hold of one at the seventeenth hollow to increase the fit prior to in the long run falling 2 DOWN.

“I got beaten by the best player in the world probably playing the best golf of anyone in the world today,” stated Herbert. “You know, I’ve got nothing but just pride for the way I played. Pushed him [McIlroy] all the way to the end. I just didn’t feel like there was a hell of a lot more I could have done. I played really, really nicely. Played nicely for four days in a row, so it’s frustrating to finish the tournament here. Just really proud of myself.”

Performance of the day

Jason Day loves the par-5 sixth. Making eagle at the hollow right through the morning consultation towards Matt Kuchar, Day prolonged his result in 2 UP over the previous champion. Five hours later, Day performed the outlet in nearly the very same type as opposed to Scheffler. It proved to be a vital second within the fit as Day prolonged his result in 3 UP over Scheffler — his biggest deficit of the week. Unfortunately for Day, that was once as excellent as it could get as he fell to the sector No. 1 2 & 1.

Odd choices down the stretch

To pull off an dissatisfied, a lot of bounces wish to pass your manner. Both J.T. Poston and Herbert had their fighters — Scheffler and McIlroy — at the ropes within the Round of 16 heading into the final holes prior to some deficient resolution making. Poston was once tied with Scheffler, and after the protecting champion pulled iron off the tee, Poston made up our minds to observe swimsuit. He would in the long run make bogey and lose his fit 1 DOWN.

Meanwhile, Herbert arrived to the 18th 1 DOWN and had the honors off the tee. He, too, made up our minds to put again, and as soon as McIlroy hit his resulting pressure up subsequent to the fairway, the fit was once all however over. It’s a disgrace two improbable efforts got here up brief and smash differently aggressive suits, however the knowledge does not lie.

Scottie appears for every other a hit protection

Scheffler was once in a position to shield his WM Phoenix Open victory, just about did on the Arnold Palmer Invitational and is now in high place to take action once more in Austin. He would grow to be the primary participant since Tiger Woods in 2007 — when he did 4 occasions — to effectively shield more than one titles in a season. Scheffler won’t be able to compare Woods’ overall from 2007, however will have the ability to inch nearer will have to he win on Sunday and upload a 3rd at Augusta National in two weeks.

Scheffler is now 10-0-0 in his final 10 suits within the WGC Match Play and can glance to stretch his win streak to twelve on Sunday. He will declare the second-longest win streak in WGC Match Play historical past will have to he pull that off, falling one brief to Woods and with out a possibility to catch him as this tournament involves an finish.

2023 WGC-Dell Match Play semifinal suits

