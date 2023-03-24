2023 WGC-Dell Match Play: Former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris withdraw

A couple of stars, Hideki Matsuyama and Will Zalatoris, withdrew from the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Friday. Matsuyama cited a ordinary neck harm whilst Zalatoris withdrew because of an sickness.

With Matsuyama conceding his fit, it is Max Homa who now advances to the Round of 16 unimpeded with a 3-0-0 report.

Matsuyama entered the day 1-1-0 at the week beating Kevin Kisner on Day 1 ahead of falling to Justin Suh on Thursday. Had he claimed victory over Homa, the person from Japan would have compelled a playoff with Homa — and doubtlessly Suh.

“I experienced some stiffness in my neck this morning while warming up on the range, preventing me from making a full swing. As a precautionary measure, I decided to concede my match to Max and rest before moving on to the Valero Texas Open next week,” Matsuyama launched in a remark. “I want to express my sincere appreciation to Dell Technologies and the Austin Country Club for their kind hospitality and supporting the WGC Match Play through the years.”

From a broader point of view, Matsuyama’s early dismissal from Austin Country Club does come as a little bit of a wonder in spite of his well-documented harm historical past. Finishing solo 5th on the 2023 Players Championship his remaining day out, Matsuyama seemed as though he was once trending in opposition to Augusta National for the 2023 Masters in two weeks.

Still indexed within the box for subsequent week’s Texas Open, Matsuyama’s presence in San Antonio can be one thing to practice. He withdrew from the 2022 Texas Open after 27 holes a season in the past mentioning the similar neck harm ahead of completing T14 within the protection of his Masters name.

Since 2015, Matsuyama has garnered probably the most perfect résumés round Augusta National, totaling seven top-20 finishes, a couple of height 10s and, in fact, his victory in 2021. Whether he’s going to be capable to upload to his listing of accomplishments after chickening out in Austin is still noticed.

Meanwhile, Zalatoris was once set to play Ryan Fox in his 3rd fit. With his concession to Fox, he’s going to as an alternative head house early ahead of reappearing on the 2023 Masters. With Zalatoris chickening out, Group 7 is up within the air because the pod concludes motion later this afternoon.

The week as a complete was once a sadness for Zalatoris, who fell to Andrew Putnam and Harris English, getting rid of him from advancing to the Round of 16 ahead of his 3rd fit even started. The concession to Fox dropped Zalatoris’ pool play report to 0-0-3 and may have a trickle-down impact.

Fox has advanced to 2-1-0 together with his victory. Should English defeat Putnam on Friday, a three-way playoff will spread at Austin Country Club with the winner advancing to the knockout level.

Zalatoris’ putter was once the principle perpetrator for his deficient play. Missing a large number of quick putts, Zalatoris was once by no means ready to get better within the two fits he performed. This effort adopted up his look on the 2023 Players Championship, the place he posted -1.56 strokes won striking according to spherical. He could have time to determine the flat stick as his subsequent get started will come at Augusta National in two weeks.

In two prior journeys to Augusta National, Zalatoris has acquitted himself properly, specifically at the glassy striking surfaces. After completing runner-up to Matsuyama in his debut look in 2021, Zalatoris subsidized it up with a T6 effort in 2022. If he expects this high quality to proceed, he’s going to want to display huge growth with the putter in hand.