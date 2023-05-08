2023 Wells Fargo Championship picks, odds, field: PGA predictions, bets from model that nailed nine majors

After an outstanding run of play, Matthew Fitzpatrick will have to have his attractions set on profitable the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship this week. He completed 2nd in his debut on the match remaining 12 months, and received the RBC Heritage only a few weeks in the past. His contemporary victory additionally comes at the heels of a tenth position appearing on the Masters. Should you imagine backing Fitzpatrick at 23-1 in the newest 2023 Wells Fargo Championship odds on Caesars Sportsbook?

If Fitzpatrick needs so as to add to his spectacular season, he’s going to must stave off various critical contenders on the Wells Fargo Championship 2023, which will get underway from Quail Hollow on Thursday, May 4. Rory McIlroy is the 15-2 favourite, with Patrick Cantlay (14-1), Xander Schauffele (16-1), Tony Finau (17-1) and Jordan Spieth (19-1) subsequent in line at the PGA odds board. Before locking to your 2023 Wells Fargo Championship choices, make sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top 2023 Wells Fargo Championship predictions

One primary wonder the model is looking for on the Wells Fargo Championship 2023: Spieth, a 13-time PGA Tour champion and one of the vital most sensible favorites, stumbles this week and does not even crack the highest 10. Spieth has completed T-4 or higher in 3 of his remaining 4 begins at the PGA Tour, which incorporates a runner-up end on the RBC Heritage.

However, Spieth has struggled mightily along with his driving force this season, rating 107th in overall riding (212) and 149th in riding accuracy (55.81%). He additionally hasn’t performed within the Wells Fargo Championship since 2013, the place he recorded a T-32 end. He’s no longer a powerful select to win all of it and there are a ways higher values within the Wells Fargo Championship 2023 box.

Another wonder: Justin Thomas, a 21-1 longshot, makes a powerful run on the identify. Thomas did not play in remaining 12 months’s match, and completed T-26 in 2021, making him a goal for any person on the lookout for an enormous payday. Thomas overlooked the lower on the Masters and completed T-25 on the RBC Heritage, so he is flying beneath the radar for now.

The primary factor that has been hampering Thomas in contemporary occasions has been his striking, however he is confirmed up to now that he can pull it in combination and be productive at the vegetables. Last season, he completed 3rd at the excursion in striking moderate (1.718) and 6th in putts according to spherical (28.24). At the RBC Heritage, he averaged just about two strokes won according to spherical by way of different spaces of his sport, so one cast weekend of striking will have to put him within the dialog for a Wells Fargo identify. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 Wells Fargo Championship choices

2023 Wells Fargo Championship odds, box

Rory McIlroy +750

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Xander Schauffele +1600

Tony Finau +1700

Jordan Spieth +1900

Justin Thomas +2100

Cameron Young +2100

Viktor Hovland +2100

Collin Morikawa +2100

Sungjae Im +2300

Matthew Fitzpatrick +2300

Max Homa +2400

Jason Day +2800

Sam Burns +3100

Rickie Fowler +4100

Shane Lowry +4800

Tyrrell Hatton +4800

Tom Kim +4800

Sahith Theegala +5000

Corey Conners +5000

Tommy Fleetwood +5500

Matt Kuchar +7000

Keegan Bradley +7000

Keith Mitchell +7000

Si Woo Kim +7500

Wyndham Clark +7500

Taylor Moore +8500

Gary Woodland +9000

Brian Harman +9000

Cameron Davis +9000

Chris Kirk +10000

Adam Scott +10000

Davis Riley +11000

Emiliano Grillo +12000

Patrick Rodgers +12000

Webb Simpson +13000

Taylor Montgomery +13000

Joel Dahmen +13000

J.T. Poston +13000

Kurt Kitayama +13000

Seamus Power +15000

Stephan Jaeger +15000

Harris English +16000

Adam Hadwin +17000

Alex Noren +17000

Matt Wallace +17000

Justin Suh +18000

Akshay Bhatia +18000

J.J. Spaun +18000

Ok.H. Lee +18000

Denny McCarthy +18000

Hayden Buckley +18000

Ben Griffin +21000

Brendon Todd +21000

Cameron Champ +21000

S.H. Kim +21000

Nick Hardy +21000