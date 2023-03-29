2023 Valero Texas Open picks, predictions, odds, field: Golf expert fading Tyrrell Hatton at TPC San Antonio

The PGA Tour heads about 80 miles south for any other prevent within the Lone Star State, the 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio. Many of the 64 gamers who competed at remaining week’s WGC-Match Play in Austin are taking the week off to arrange for the Masters. Many of the golfers within the weaker 2023 Texas Open box shall be seeking to e-book a commute to Augusta with a victory. Tyrrell Hatton, 2019 Texas Open winner Corey Conners and 2020 Masters champ Hideki Matsuyama have already got their spots secured. Among the ones wanting a victory this week to qualify are Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar and protecting Texas Open champion J.J. Spaun.

Seven gamers are priced shorter than 30-1 in the newest Valero Texas Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook, led through Hatton (13-1), Conners (17-1) and Fowler (20-1). Among the opposite best contenders within the Texas Open 2023 box are Si Woo Kim (21-1), Matsuyama (24-1), Kuchar (28-1) and Taylor Montgomery (28-1). Before making any 2023 Valero Texas Open alternatives, make sure to check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Sia Nejad.

Nejad makes a speciality of having a bet and DFS in golfing, amongst different sports activities. He’s had fantastic luck within the outright marketplace, first-round chief marketplace and having a bet head-to-head matchups. In 2022, he hit six first-round leaders in a 12-week span whilst peppering in event outrights all the way through the 12 months. In 2023, Sportsline debuted “The Early Wedge,” and within the first 3 months of the display, he has hit two FRLs and 3 outright winners. Nejad additionally had a successful head-to-head document in 8 of 10 weeks (together with complete event sweeps on head-to-head performs). He is up greater than 70 gadgets over that three-month span.

Now, Nejad has studied the 2023 Valero Texas Open box and has locked in his highest bets, best sleepers and favorites to keep away from. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of Nejad’s PGA picks and analysis.

Top 2023 Valero Texas Open expert alternatives

One surprising prediction from Nejad: He is fading the favourite, and now not simply because Hatton suffered a hand harm prior to a deficient appearing at Match Play. The expert simply does not see the worth in backing a favourite in a box like this, the place longshots have an excellent probability. Four of the previous 5 Texas Open champions were first-time PGA Tour winners, and several other contemporary winners got here in at odds upper than 100-1. Hatton additionally has his Masters spot locked up, and his handiest PGA Tour victory got here greater than 3 years in the past. Nejad will glance to attain large on different gamers this week.

One participant Nejad shall be protecting an in depth eye on in San Antonio is Fowler. He is aware of the 34-year-old shall be determined to get again to Augusta after lacking out remaining 12 months. Fowler fell part some degree wanting getting out of his staff at Match Play. He beat Jon Rahm in his first event and likewise defeated Keith Mitchell, however match-play big name Billy Horschel beat him and moved into the general 16. Fowler has completed within the best 25 5 instances in his previous six tournaments. He looks as if he’s going to get a victory at some level this 12 months, and this box may just give a possibility to get it. See who he is backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Valero Texas Open golfing alternatives

Nejad has locked in his highest bets for the 2023 Texas Open and has tabbed his longshots, together with one that is available in at large odds of greater than 70-1. This golfer can catch fireplace together with his putter, and watered-down fields like this are ideal for discovering worth in longshot gamers like him. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So which gamers will have to you goal or keep away from for the 2023 Texas Open? And which golfer within the Texas Open 2023 box may just carry a monster payday of smartly over 70-1? Check out the percentages underneath, then visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad’s top prop picks for Texas Open 2023, all from the expert who is locked in on golf betting and DFS, and to find out.

2023 Valero Texas Open odds, box, best contenders

See Nejad’s picks, best bets and predictions here.

Tyrrell Hatton +1300

Corey Conners +1700

Rickie Fowler +2000

Si Woo Kim +2100

Hideki Matsuyama +2400

Taylor Montgomery +2800

Matt Kuchar +2800

Chris Kirk +3100

Davis Riley +3400

J.J. Spaun +3400

Matt Wallace +3700

Ben Griffin +4100

Thomas Detry +4400

Cameron Davis +4400

Adam Schenk +4800

Taylor Pendrith +4800

Brendon Todd +4800

Alex Noren +4800

Aaron Rai +5000

Nick Taylor +5000

Davis Thompson +5000

Andrew Putnam +5000

Ryan Fox +5000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500

Nicolai Hojgaard +5500

Sam Ryder +5500

Alex Smalley +6500

Francesco Molinari +7000

Brandon Wu +7500

Will Gordon +8500

Tyler Duncan +8500

Ryan Palmer +8500

Luke List +8500

Emiliano Grillo +9000

Pierceson Coody +9000

Erik Van Rooyen +9000

Beau Hossler +9000

Sepp Straka +9000

Austin Eckroat +10000

Ben Martin +10000

Patton Kizzire +10000

S.H. Kim +10000

Byeong Hun An +10000

Robby Shelton +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Trey Mullinax +10000

Eric Cole +10000

Hayden Buckley +10000

Harry Hall +10000

Nate Lashley +11000

Padraig Harrington +11000

Sam Stevens +11000

Garrick Higgo +11000

David Lingmerth +11000

Kevin Streelman +12000

Patrick Rodgers +12000

Mark Hubbard +13000

Lanto Griffin +13000

Kramer Hickok +13000

Nick Hardy +13000

Lee Hodges +13000

Charley Hoffman +13000

Matthew NeSmith +13000

Dylan Frittelli +14000

Troy Merritt +14000

Joseph Bramlett +14000

Russell Knox +15000

Kevin Chappell +15000

Kazuki Higa +15000

Lucas Glover +15000

Scott Piercy +16000

Matthias Schwab +16000

Cameron Champ +16000

Henrik Norlander +16000

Ben Taylor +16000

Callum Tarren +16000

Chad Ramey +16000

Adam Long +16000

Greyson Sigg +16000

Matthias Schmid +16000

Michael Kim +18000

Martin Laird +18000

MJ Daffue +18000

Michael Thompson +19000