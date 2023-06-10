2023 U.S. Open picks, odds, field, date: Surprising PGA predictions from golf model that nailed 9 majors

The 2023 U.S. Open starts on Thursday, June 15 from Los Angeles Country Club. Notable golfers like Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas are anticipated to compete within the 2023 U.S. Open box as Los Angeles hosts its first U.S. Open in 75 years. Scheffler, the arena’s No. 1 golfer, is the 7-1 favourite at Caesars Sportsbook within the 2023 U.S. Open odds. Rahm (8-1), Koepka (9-1) and McIlroy (10-1) practice some of the peak 2023 U.S. Open contenders, in step with oddsmakers. Matt Fitzpatrick, the protecting champion, is 25-1 to win the U.S. Open 2023 on Father’s Day.

Our proprietary model, constructed through DFS professional Mike McClure, has been red-hot because the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In reality, the model is up greater than $8,300 on its very best bets since that level, nailing match after match.

McClure’s model predicted Jon Rahm would end on peak of the leaderboard on the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And on the 2023 Masters, the model was once far and wide Rahm’s 2d profession main victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was once two strokes off the lead heading into the 3rd spherical, however the model nonetheless projected him because the winner. It was once the second one instantly Masters win for the model, which additionally nailed Scottie Scheffler profitable in 2022.

In addition, the model incorporated Nick Hardy and Davis Riley in its very best bets to win the 2023 Zurich Classic. That wager hit at +4500, and for all of the match, McClure’s very best bets returned over $1,100. McClure’s very best bets additionally incorporated Jason Day (17-1) profitable outright on the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, even if he hadn’t received a PGA Tour tournament since 2018.

This identical model has additionally nailed a whopping 9 majors coming into the weekend. Anyone who has adopted it has observed large returns.

Top 2023 U.S. Open predictions

One main wonder the model is asking for on the U.S. Open 2023: Max Homa, a six-time PGA Tour champion and some of the peak favorites, stumbles this week and does not even crack the highest 10. Homa is only one of 4 avid gamers to report more than one wins this season, however he is been inconsistent in contemporary weeks.

The 32-year-old is coming off a top-10 end on the Charles Schwab Challenge, however he is completed forty third or worse in 4 of his ultimate six begins at the PGA Tour. He’s additionally struggled on golf’s greatest levels, completing forty third or worse in his ultimate 4 begins at a significant championship, which incorporates a Forty seventh-place appearing on the U.S. Open in 2022. He’s now not a robust select to win all of it and there are a ways higher values within the 2023 U.S. Open box. See which golfers to fade here.

Another wonder: Xander Schauffele, an 18-1 longshot, makes a robust run on the identify. He’s a goal for any individual searching for an enormous payday. He has completed within the peak 4 in 3 of his ultimate 4 tournaments, together with 2d on the Wells Fargo Championship

Schauffele is looking for his first main victory, however he has completed within the top-15 in six of his ultimate 11 majors. He is enjoying one of the very best golf of his profession lately and has 8 top-10 finishes in 14 occasions this PGA season. The 29-year-old ranks 5th at the PGA Tour in general strokes won, together with 6th in drawing near the golf green, 8th in tee-to-green and eleventh in hanging. He ranks twentieth in hanging reasonable, together with 6th in putts longer than 25 toes, and if he can knock down a couple of lengthy places in Los Angeles, Schauffele may just briefly shoot up the 2023 U.S. Open leaderboard. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 U.S. Open selections

So, who will win the U.S. Open 2023, and which longshots will stun {the golfing} global?

2023 U.S. Open odds, box

Scottie Scheffler +700

Jon Rahm +800

Brooks Koepka +900

Rory McIlroy +1000

Max Homa +1400

Justin Thomas +1600

Patrick Cantlay +1600

Viktor Hovland +1800

Cameron Smith +1800

Xander Schauffele +1800

Collin Morikawa +2200

Jordan Spieth +2500

Matt Fitzpatrick +2500

Tony Finau +2500

Dustin Johnson +2800

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Shane Lowry +3500

Cameron Young +3500

Sungjae Im +3500

Bryson DeChambeau +4000

Jason Day +4000

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Sam Burns +5000

Rickie Fowler +5000

Sahith Theegala +5500

Tyrrell Hatton +5500

Corey Conners +5500

Aaron Wise +6000

Daniel Berger +6000

Tommy Fleetwood +6000

Joonhyung (Tom) Kim +6000

Louis Oosthuizen +6500

Wyndham Clark +6500

Keegan Bradley +6500

Davis Riley +6500

Marc Leishman +6500

Billy Horschel +7000

Denny McCarthy +7500

Justin Rose +7500

Seamus Power +8000

Mito Pereira +8000

Patrick Reed +8500

Russell Henley +9000

Talor Gooch +9000

Abraham Ancer +9000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000

Robert MacIntyre +10000

Webb Simpson +10000

Gary Woodland +10000

Harold Varner +10000

Jason Kokrak +10000

Adam Scott +10000

Thomas Pieters +12500

Tom Hoge +12500

Chris Kirk +12500

Mackenzie Hughes +12500

Si-Woo Kim +12500

Brian Harman +12500

Luke List +12500

Cam Davis +12500

Sergio Garcia +12500

Sebastian Munoz +12500

Kurt Kitayama +12500

Patrick Rodgers +15000

Lucas Herbert +15000

Matthew NeSmith +15000

Keith Mitchell +15000

Adrian Meronk +15000

Cameron Tringale +15000

Harris English +15000

Kevin Kisner +15000

Taylor Moore +15000

Okay.H. Lee +15000

JT Poston +15000

Alex Noren +15000

Phil Mickelson +15000

Min Woo Lee +15000

Adam Hadwin +17500

Victor Perez +17500

Adam Svensson +17500

Nick Hardy +17500

Matt Kuchar +20000

Joel Dahmen +20000

Eddie Pepperell +20000

Sepp Straka +20000

Taylor Montgomery +20000

Justin Suh +20000

Nick Taylor +20000