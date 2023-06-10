2023 U.S. Open picks, odds, field, date: Surprising PGA predictions from golf model that nailed 9 majors

The 2023 U.S. Open starts on Thursday, June 15 from Los Angeles Country Club. Notable golfers like Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas are anticipated to compete within the 2023 U.S. Open box as Los Angeles hosts its first U.S. Open in 75 years. Scheffler, the arena’s No. 1 golfer, is the 7-1 favourite at Caesars Sportsbook within the 2023 U.S. Open odds. Rahm (8-1), Koepka (9-1) and McIlroy (10-1) practice some of the peak 2023 U.S. Open contenders, in step with oddsmakers. Matt Fitzpatrick, the protecting champion, is 25-1 to win the U.S. Open 2023 on Father’s Day.
Before locking for your 2023 U.S. Open selections or coming into any PGA DFS tournaments on websites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you’ll want to see the 2023 U.S. Open predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
Our proprietary model, constructed through DFS professional Mike McClure, has been red-hot because the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In reality, the model is up greater than $8,300 on its very best bets since that level, nailing match after match.
McClure’s model predicted Jon Rahm would end on peak of the leaderboard on the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And on the 2023 Masters, the model was once far and wide Rahm’s 2d profession main victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was once two strokes off the lead heading into the 3rd spherical, however the model nonetheless projected him because the winner. It was once the second one instantly Masters win for the model, which additionally nailed Scottie Scheffler profitable in 2022.
In addition, the model incorporated Nick Hardy and Davis Riley in its very best bets to win the 2023 Zurich Classic. That wager hit at +4500, and for all of the match, McClure’s very best bets returned over $1,100. McClure’s very best bets additionally incorporated Jason Day (17-1) profitable outright on the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, even if he hadn’t received a PGA Tour tournament since 2018.
This identical model has additionally nailed a whopping 9 majors coming into the weekend. Anyone who has adopted it has observed large returns.
Now that the 2023 U.S. Open box is taking form, SportsLine simulated the match 10,000 occasions, and the consequences had been sudden. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected 2023 U.S. Open leaderboard.
Top 2023 U.S. Open predictions
One main wonder the model is asking for on the U.S. Open 2023: Max Homa, a six-time PGA Tour champion and some of the peak favorites, stumbles this week and does not even crack the highest 10. Homa is only one of 4 avid gamers to report more than one wins this season, however he is been inconsistent in contemporary weeks.
The 32-year-old is coming off a top-10 end on the Charles Schwab Challenge, however he is completed forty third or worse in 4 of his ultimate six begins at the PGA Tour. He’s additionally struggled on golf’s greatest levels, completing forty third or worse in his ultimate 4 begins at a significant championship, which incorporates a Forty seventh-place appearing on the U.S. Open in 2022. He’s now not a robust select to win all of it and there are a ways higher values within the 2023 U.S. Open box. See which golfers to fade here.
Another wonder: Xander Schauffele, an 18-1 longshot, makes a robust run on the identify. He’s a goal for any individual searching for an enormous payday. He has completed within the peak 4 in 3 of his ultimate 4 tournaments, together with 2d on the Wells Fargo Championship
Schauffele is looking for his first main victory, however he has completed within the top-15 in six of his ultimate 11 majors. He is enjoying one of the very best golf of his profession lately and has 8 top-10 finishes in 14 occasions this PGA season. The 29-year-old ranks 5th at the PGA Tour in general strokes won, together with 6th in drawing near the golf green, 8th in tee-to-green and eleventh in hanging. He ranks twentieth in hanging reasonable, together with 6th in putts longer than 25 toes, and if he can knock down a couple of lengthy places in Los Angeles, Schauffele may just briefly shoot up the 2023 U.S. Open leaderboard. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2023 U.S. Open selections
The model may be concentrated on 3 different golfers with U.S. Open odds 2023 of 18-1 or longer who will make sudden runs. Anyone who backs those longshots may just hit it large. You can only see the model’s 2023 U.S. Open picks here.
So, who will win the U.S. Open 2023, and which longshots will stun {the golfing} global? Check out the 2023 U.S. Open odds under after which visit SportsLine to see the projected 2023 U.S. Open leaderboard, all from the model that’s nailed nine golf majors, including this year’s Masters.
2023 U.S. Open odds, box
See full the U.S. Open 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.
Scottie Scheffler +700
Jon Rahm +800
Brooks Koepka +900
Rory McIlroy +1000
Max Homa +1400
Justin Thomas +1600
Patrick Cantlay +1600
Viktor Hovland +1800
Cameron Smith +1800
Xander Schauffele +1800
Collin Morikawa +2200
Jordan Spieth +2500
Matt Fitzpatrick +2500
Tony Finau +2500
Dustin Johnson +2800
Hideki Matsuyama +3500
Shane Lowry +3500
Cameron Young +3500
Sungjae Im +3500
Bryson DeChambeau +4000
Jason Day +4000
Joaquin Niemann +5000
Sam Burns +5000
Rickie Fowler +5000
Sahith Theegala +5500
Tyrrell Hatton +5500
Corey Conners +5500
Aaron Wise +6000
Daniel Berger +6000
Tommy Fleetwood +6000
Joonhyung (Tom) Kim +6000
Louis Oosthuizen +6500
Wyndham Clark +6500
Keegan Bradley +6500
Davis Riley +6500
Marc Leishman +6500
Billy Horschel +7000
Denny McCarthy +7500
Justin Rose +7500
Seamus Power +8000
Mito Pereira +8000
Patrick Reed +8500
Russell Henley +9000
Talor Gooch +9000
Abraham Ancer +9000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000
Robert MacIntyre +10000
Webb Simpson +10000
Gary Woodland +10000
Harold Varner +10000
Jason Kokrak +10000
Adam Scott +10000
Thomas Pieters +12500
Tom Hoge +12500
Chris Kirk +12500
Mackenzie Hughes +12500
Si-Woo Kim +12500
Brian Harman +12500
Luke List +12500
Cam Davis +12500
Sergio Garcia +12500
Sebastian Munoz +12500
Kurt Kitayama +12500
Patrick Rodgers +15000
Lucas Herbert +15000
Matthew NeSmith +15000
Keith Mitchell +15000
Adrian Meronk +15000
Cameron Tringale +15000
Harris English +15000
Kevin Kisner +15000
Taylor Moore +15000
Okay.H. Lee +15000
JT Poston +15000
Alex Noren +15000
Phil Mickelson +15000
Min Woo Lee +15000
Adam Hadwin +17500
Victor Perez +17500
Adam Svensson +17500
Nick Hardy +17500
Matt Kuchar +20000
Joel Dahmen +20000
Eddie Pepperell +20000
Sepp Straka +20000
Taylor Montgomery +20000
Justin Suh +20000
Nick Taylor +20000