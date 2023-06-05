2023 U.S. Open odds: Viktor Hovland not among favorites despite Memorial win as Scottie Scheffler leads pack

Following his dramatic playoff victory over Denny McCarthy on the Memorial on Sunday, Viktor Hovland did not develop into one of the vital most sensible favorites to win this yr’s U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club (despite Phil Mickelson’s urging, which we’re going to elaborate on in just a little). One will have guessed {that a} win at Muirfield Village would have equipped sufficient of a bump for Hovland to sign up for the elites, however that in the long run used to be not the case among the oddsmakers.

Instead, Scottie Scheffler, Masters champion Jon Rahm and five-time primary winner Brooks Koepka are joined on the very most sensible by way of four-time primary champion Rory McIlroy. Those are recently the 4 avid gamers with the shortest odds and make up the very most sensible tier of favorites going to LACC.

Odds underneath equipped by means of Caesars Sportsbook.

The favorites

Scottie Scheffler: 7-1

Jon Rahm: 8-1

Brooks Koepka: 9-1

Rory McIlroy: 10-1

It’s exhausting to examine the championship slipping previous Scheffler, Rahm, Koepka or … Hovland. If I’m going primarily based purely on possibilities to win, I’d have Hovland forward of McIlroy right here. Hovland has 3 consecutive most sensible 10s in majors and is taking part in the most efficient golfing of his complete lifestyles by way of a large margin. He’s finding out how one can win majors, and that milestone victory is coming. That’s not at all times how odds paintings, although.

The virtually favorites

Max Homa: 14-1

Justin Thomas: 16-1

Patrick Cantlay: 16-1

Viktor Hovland: 18-1

Cam Smith: 18-1

Xander Schauffele: 18-1

The order this is unusual. I perceive not having Hovland as one of the vital most sensible favorites — he does not draw the eye of the others — however to not also have him on the most sensible of the second one tier? That turns out like an actual legal responsibility given how excellent he is been on the majors thus far.

And to have him along Cam Smith? Just for context right here: Since Jan. 1, Smith is gaining 1.52 strokes in line with spherical, which is a superb quantity, however Hovland is at 1.98. He has separated himself even from probably the most different nice avid gamers on the earth.

The avid gamers simply past the favorites

Collin Morikawa: 22-1

Jordan Spieth: 25-1

Matt Fitzpatrick: 25-1

Tony Finau: 25-1

Dustin Johnson: 28-1

This is fairly a bunch. Spieth used to be harm, however is not now. Morikawa wasn’t harm, however could be now. Fitzpatrick is the reigning U.S. Open champ. Finau has struggled at majors of past due. I do not know what to make of D.J. Bottom line: I don’t believe I’d contact any of them rather then Fitzpatrick.

The sleepers

Hideki Matsuyama: 35-1

Shane Lowry: 35-1

Cameron Young: 35-1

Sungjae Im: 35-1

Bryson DeChambeau: 40-1

Jason Day: 40-1

Joaquin Niemann: 50-1

Sam Burns: 50-1

Rickie Fowler: 50-1

There’s some excellent price right here. Matsuyama is attention-grabbing after a couple of excellent rounds on the Memorial. I discussed the large downside off the highest, which is that it is tough to peer any individual getting previous Scheffler, Rahm, Koepka AND Hovland presently. It may just occur, most likely, but it surely almost definitely may not.

As for the Mickelson quip I discussed previous. The backstory this is that Mickelson tweeted every week in the past that he hasn’t gambled in a very long time and he is virtually a billionaire, thank you for asking. All of this used to be hilarious and wonderful, and as Rick Gehman pointed out on Sunday, Mickelson might not be playing as a result of he is it appears atmosphere strains now.

Oddsmakers have not listened … but. Though it’s going to be fascinating to peer if Hovland does sneak into that prime workforce of favorites with the U.S. Open simply over every week away.