2023 U.S. Open odds, picks, predictions, field: Golf expert fading Scottie Scheffler at Los Angeles CC

The 2023 U.S. Open will tee off at Los Angeles Country Club on Thursday, June 15. A 2023 U.S. Open box loaded with stars like Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy will have to make for a riveting week. Scheffler is the one one in that team with fewer than two main titles, however he could be the freshest of the 2023 U.S. Open contenders. Add in reigning U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and 2022 British Open winner Cameron Smith, and the 2023 U.S. Open lineup is set as robust because it will get. Scheffler (7-1), Rahm (8-1), Koepka (9-1) and Rory McIlroy (10-1) are the favorites in the newest 2023 U.S. Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

They’re adopted through Max Homa (14-1) and Patrick Cantlay (16-1), each looking for a primary main name, and two-time main winner Justin Thomas (16-1). Smith (18-1), Viktor Hovland (18-1) and Xander Schauffele (18-1) are also a few of the 2023 U.S. Open favorites. Before making any 2023 U.S. Open selections, see the PGA predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

- Advertisement -

Nejad focuses on having a bet and DFS in golfing, amongst different sports activities. He’s had improbable good fortune within the outright and first-round chief markets and having a bet head-to-head matchups. At the Wells Fargo, he had Wyndham Clark amongst his longshot outrights, backing the 75-1 shot earlier than he ruled at Quail Hollow for his first PGA Tour victory.

In 2022, Nejad hit six first-round leaders in a 12-week span whilst peppering in match outrights all through the yr. In 2023, Sportsline debuted “The Early Wedge,” and within the first 3 months of the display, he hit two FRLs and 3 outright winners. Nejad additionally had a successful head-to-head document in 8 of 10 weeks, together with complete match sweeps on head-to-head performs. He used to be up greater than 70 gadgets over that three-month span.

Now, Nejad has targeted his consideration at the 2023 U.S. Open box and has locked in his perfect bets, height sleepers and favorites to keep away from. See all his picks at SportsLine.

- Advertisement -

Top 2023 U.S. Open expert selections

One shocker from Nejad: The expert is fading Scottie Scheffler, although he is the No. 1 participant on the earth. The favourite has been suffering along with his putter, and the expert advised SportsLine, “I just can’t bet him at such a small number.” In the previous two tournaments, Scheffler has misplaced a large 13 strokes at the vegetables. He has shot 71 or worse at least as soon as in 4 immediately tournaments, and whilst he has been racking up robust finishes, his ultimate win used to be at the Players Championship in March. Scheffler ranks first on excursion in strokes received overall and scoring reasonable, however is 146th in strokes received placing.

On the opposite hand, Nejad sees price in Patrick Cantlay as he tries to place previous main disappointments in the back of him. The 31-year-old’s metrics are a few of the excursion’s perfect nearly around the board. He ranks 5th in strokes received overall, 6th off the tee and 2d tee to inexperienced. Cantlay leads the excursion in overall riding and his placing (thirtieth in strokes received) is easily above reasonable. Cantlay has seven top-10 finishes this season. See who to back here.

How to make 2023 U.S. Open golfing selections

Nejad has locked in his perfect bets for the U.S. Open 2023 and is choosing a number of longshots, together with one participant who is priced upper than 50-1. This golfer’s effects “have continued in a positive trajectory,” and the expert expects him to make a robust run. You can simplest see his 2023 U.S. Open picks at SportsLine.

- Advertisement -

So which gamers will have to you goal or keep away from for the 2023 U.S. Open, and which golfer within the U.S. Open 2023 box may convey an enormous payday of greater than 50-1? Check out the newest 2023 U.S. Open odds under, then visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad’s outright picks and top props for the U.S. Open 2023, all from the expert who recently was up more than 70 units on his golf picks in a three-month span.

2023 U.S. Open odds, box, contenders

See Nejad’s picks, best bets and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler +700

Jon Rahm +800

Brooks Koepka +900

Rory McIlroy +1000

Max Homa +1400

Justin Thomas +1600

Patrick Cantlay +1600

Viktor Hovland +1800

Cameron Smith +1800

Xander Schauffele +1800

Collin Morikawa +2200

Jordan Spieth +2500

Matt Fitzpatrick +2500

Tony Finau +2500

Dustin Johnson +2800

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Shane Lowry +3500

Cameron Young +3500

Sungjae Im +3500

Bryson DeChambeau +4000

Jason Day +4000

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Sam Burns +5000

Rickie Fowler +5000

Sahith Theegala +5500

Tyrrell Hatton +5500

Corey Conners +5500

Aaron Wise +6000

Daniel Berger +6000

Tommy Fleetwood +6000

Joonhyung (Tom) Kim +6000

Louis Oosthuizen +6500

Wyndham Clark +6500

Keegan Bradley +6500

Davis Riley +6500

Marc Leishman +6500

Billy Horschel +7000

Denny McCarthy +7500

Justin Rose +7500

Seamus Power +8000

Mito Pereira +8000

Patrick Reed +8500

Russell Henley +9000

Talor Gooch +9000

Abraham Ancer +9000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000

Robert MacIntyre +10000

Webb Simpson +10000

Gary Woodland +10000

Harold Varner +10000

Jason Kokrak +10000

Adam Scott +10000

Thomas Pieters +12500

Tom Hoge +12500

Chris Kirk +12500

Mackenzie Hughes +12500

Si-Woo Kim +12500

Brian Harman +12500

Luke List +12500

Cam Davis +12500

Sergio Garcia +12500

Sebastian Munoz +12500

Kurt Kitayama +12500

Patrick Rodgers +15000

Lucas Herbert +15000

Matthew NeSmith +15000

Keith Mitchell +15000

Adrian Meronk +15000

Cameron Tringale +15000

Harris English +15000

Kevin Kisner +15000

Taylor Moore +15000

Ok.H. Lee +15000

JT Poston +15000

Alex Noren +15000

Phil Mickelson +15000

Min Woo Lee +15000

Adam Hadwin +17500

Victor Perez +17500

Adam Svensson +17500

Nick Hardy +17500

Matt Kuchar +20000

Joel Dahmen +20000

Eddie Pepperell +20000

Sepp Straka +20000

Taylor Montgomery +20000

Justin Suh +20000

Nick Taylor +20000