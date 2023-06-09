2023 U.S. Open odds, picks, predictions, field: Golf expert fading Scottie Scheffler at Los Angeles CC

The 2023 U.S. Open will tee off at Los Angeles Country Club on Thursday, June 15. A 2023 U.S. Open box loaded with stars like Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy will have to make for a riveting week. Scheffler is the one one in that team with fewer than two main titles, however he could be the freshest of the 2023 U.S. Open contenders. Add in reigning U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and 2022 British Open winner Cameron Smith, and the 2023 U.S. Open lineup is set as robust because it will get. Scheffler (7-1), Rahm (8-1), Koepka (9-1) and Rory McIlroy (10-1) are the favorites in the newest 2023 U.S. Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook.
They’re adopted through Max Homa (14-1) and Patrick Cantlay (16-1), each looking for a primary main name, and two-time main winner Justin Thomas (16-1). Smith (18-1), Viktor Hovland (18-1) and Xander Schauffele (18-1) are also a few of the 2023 U.S. Open favorites. Before making any 2023 U.S. Open selections, see the PGA predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.
Nejad focuses on having a bet and DFS in golfing, amongst different sports activities. He’s had improbable good fortune within the outright and first-round chief markets and having a bet head-to-head matchups. At the Wells Fargo, he had Wyndham Clark amongst his longshot outrights, backing the 75-1 shot earlier than he ruled at Quail Hollow for his first PGA Tour victory.
In 2022, Nejad hit six first-round leaders in a 12-week span whilst peppering in match outrights all through the yr. In 2023, Sportsline debuted “The Early Wedge,” and within the first 3 months of the display, he hit two FRLs and 3 outright winners. Nejad additionally had a successful head-to-head document in 8 of 10 weeks, together with complete match sweeps on head-to-head performs. He used to be up greater than 70 gadgets over that three-month span.
Now, Nejad has targeted his consideration at the 2023 U.S. Open box and has locked in his perfect bets, height sleepers and favorites to keep away from. See all his picks at SportsLine.
Top 2023 U.S. Open expert selections
One shocker from Nejad: The expert is fading Scottie Scheffler, although he is the No. 1 participant on the earth. The favourite has been suffering along with his putter, and the expert advised SportsLine, “I just can’t bet him at such a small number.” In the previous two tournaments, Scheffler has misplaced a large 13 strokes at the vegetables. He has shot 71 or worse at least as soon as in 4 immediately tournaments, and whilst he has been racking up robust finishes, his ultimate win used to be at the Players Championship in March. Scheffler ranks first on excursion in strokes received overall and scoring reasonable, however is 146th in strokes received placing.
On the opposite hand, Nejad sees price in Patrick Cantlay as he tries to place previous main disappointments in the back of him. The 31-year-old’s metrics are a few of the excursion’s perfect nearly around the board. He ranks 5th in strokes received overall, 6th off the tee and 2d tee to inexperienced. Cantlay leads the excursion in overall riding and his placing (thirtieth in strokes received) is easily above reasonable. Cantlay has seven top-10 finishes this season. See who to back here.
How to make 2023 U.S. Open golfing selections
Nejad has locked in his perfect bets for the U.S. Open 2023 and is choosing a number of longshots, together with one participant who is priced upper than 50-1. This golfer’s effects “have continued in a positive trajectory,” and the expert expects him to make a robust run. You can simplest see his 2023 U.S. Open picks at SportsLine.
So which gamers will have to you goal or keep away from for the 2023 U.S. Open, and which golfer within the U.S. Open 2023 box may convey an enormous payday of greater than 50-1? Check out the newest 2023 U.S. Open odds under, then visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad’s outright picks and top props for the U.S. Open 2023, all from the expert who recently was up more than 70 units on his golf picks in a three-month span.
2023 U.S. Open odds, box, contenders
See Nejad’s picks, best bets and predictions here.
Scottie Scheffler +700
Jon Rahm +800
Brooks Koepka +900
Rory McIlroy +1000
Max Homa +1400
Justin Thomas +1600
Patrick Cantlay +1600
Viktor Hovland +1800
Cameron Smith +1800
Xander Schauffele +1800
Collin Morikawa +2200
Jordan Spieth +2500
Matt Fitzpatrick +2500
Tony Finau +2500
Dustin Johnson +2800
Hideki Matsuyama +3500
Shane Lowry +3500
Cameron Young +3500
Sungjae Im +3500
Bryson DeChambeau +4000
Jason Day +4000
Joaquin Niemann +5000
Sam Burns +5000
Rickie Fowler +5000
Sahith Theegala +5500
Tyrrell Hatton +5500
Corey Conners +5500
Aaron Wise +6000
Daniel Berger +6000
Tommy Fleetwood +6000
Joonhyung (Tom) Kim +6000
Louis Oosthuizen +6500
Wyndham Clark +6500
Keegan Bradley +6500
Davis Riley +6500
Marc Leishman +6500
Billy Horschel +7000
Denny McCarthy +7500
Justin Rose +7500
Seamus Power +8000
Mito Pereira +8000
Patrick Reed +8500
Russell Henley +9000
Talor Gooch +9000
Abraham Ancer +9000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000
Robert MacIntyre +10000
Webb Simpson +10000
Gary Woodland +10000
Harold Varner +10000
Jason Kokrak +10000
Adam Scott +10000
Thomas Pieters +12500
Tom Hoge +12500
Chris Kirk +12500
Mackenzie Hughes +12500
Si-Woo Kim +12500
Brian Harman +12500
Luke List +12500
Cam Davis +12500
Sergio Garcia +12500
Sebastian Munoz +12500
Kurt Kitayama +12500
Patrick Rodgers +15000
Lucas Herbert +15000
Matthew NeSmith +15000
Keith Mitchell +15000
Adrian Meronk +15000
Cameron Tringale +15000
Harris English +15000
Kevin Kisner +15000
Taylor Moore +15000
Ok.H. Lee +15000
JT Poston +15000
Alex Noren +15000
Phil Mickelson +15000
Min Woo Lee +15000
Adam Hadwin +17500
Victor Perez +17500
Adam Svensson +17500
Nick Hardy +17500
Matt Kuchar +20000
Joel Dahmen +20000
Eddie Pepperell +20000
Sepp Straka +20000
Taylor Montgomery +20000
Justin Suh +20000
Nick Taylor +20000