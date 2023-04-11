2023 RBC Heritage one and done picks, sleepers, purse, field: PGA Tour predictions, golf bets from top expert

The PGA Tour heads to Hilton Head, S.C. this week for the 2023 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links. As one of the Tour’s designated occasions, the RBC Heritage box shall be star-studded. Scottie Scheffler enters the week because the 8-1 making a bet favourite within the RBC Heritage odds at Caesars Sportsbook. He is adopted by way of Masters champion Jon Rahm (17-2), Patrick Cantlay (14-1), Jordan Spieth (18-1), Collin Morikawa (18-1), and Viktor Hovland (20-1). The overall event handbag is $20 million, with $3.6 million going to the champion.

As the No.1 ranked participant within the Official World Golf Ranking, Rahm shall be a highly regarded PGA one and done select this week. Is the Masters champion a will have to play this week at Harbour Town? Or would it not make extra sense to head with a sleeper like Max Homa, Sungjae Im, or Rickie Fowler? Before locking to your 2023 RBC Heritage one and done choices, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

- Advertisement -

The One and Done layout is rising in reputation. It has a number of noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor swimming pools, with the principle distinction being entries aren’t eradicated with a nasty week. Players select one golfer a week and earn issues according to their decided on golfer’s prize cash for that event. Golfers can most effective be used as soon as according to season, and the purpose layout makes nailing majors and large cash tournaments important.

McClure is a DFS legend with just about $2 million in profession winnings, and he is been red-hot on his PGA choices relationship again to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure makes use of his proprietary simulation type to investigate the sphere and overwhelm his golf picks.

McClure has nailed quite a few One and Done choices, together with Luke List on the Sentry Tournament of Champions. At the Farmers Insurance Open, McClure’s top One and Done select, Max Homa, outlasted all of the box to take house his 6th profession PGA Tour victory and $1.566 million. At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McClure subsidized 48-1 lengthy shot Taylor Pendrith in One and Done swimming pools, and he got here via for $271,100. At the WM Phoenix Open, McClure nailed Scheffler successful the event, taking house $3.6 million. At the Genesis Invitational, he was once in every single place Max Homa, who completed in 2nd position and took house $2.18 million. At the Arnold Palmer Invitational, McClure took 35-1 longshot Jason Day, who completed in tenth position for $485,000. And at Valspar Championship, McClure’s top OAD select, Tommy Fleetwood, completed in 3rd position.

- Advertisement -

Now, McClure has dialed in at the 2023 RBC Heritage golf event, and simply locked in his one and done choices and PGA predictions. You can only see McClure’s RBC Heritage one and done picks at SportsLine.

Top 2023 RBC Heritage One and Done choices

One of McClure’s top one and done choices this week for the RBC Heritage is 26-year-old Collin Morikawa. The five-time PGA Tour winner is available in at 18-1 to win the event, however McClure believes he has super upside this week towards an elite box at Harbour Town. Morikawa, the No. 11 participant on the earth, is coming off a top-10 end on the Masters and has 3 top-6 finishes in 8 begins in 2023

The two-time main champion is elite in different metrics. He ranks 2nd at the PGA Tour in strokes won on way (1.095), fourth in strokes won tee-to-green (1.725), 9th in overall strokes won (1.622), and twenty second in strokes won off the tee (0.462). With the huge quantity of skill within the RBC Heritage box, it is very conceivable that Morikawa will fly below the radar in one and done swimming pools this week providing large price. You can see who else to back this week at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 RBC Heritage One and Done choices

- Advertisement -

McClure could also be focused on any other golfer for his 2023 RBC Heritage one and done choices this is indexed at 28-1 in the most recent PGA golf odds. This participant has been red-hot relationship again to 2022, however persistently flies below the radar and has the power to win any event he enters. You can find out who it is, and check out all of McClure’s RBC Heritage 2023 One and Done picks, at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2023 RBC Heritage? And which golfers will have to you goal in your PGA one and done choices this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike McClure’s RBC Heritage 2023 one and done picks, all from the DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and to find out.