2023 Players Championship prize money, purse: Payout, winner’s share from $25 million pool at TPC Sawgrass

The dimension of the handbag at the 2023 Players Championship can’t be lost sight of. Totaling $25 million, it fund will no doubt be at the minds of gamers within the waning moments of this championship as those that have high quality showings at TPC Sawgrass might be looked after handsomely even supposing they’re to go away with out a trophy. An early final-round rate will grasp that a lot more significance, and similarly, a overdue Sunday cave in might be that a lot more pricey.

The most sensible 41 finishers of the Players Championship will gather at least six figures with the eventual winner taking house $4.5 million. This represents a $900,000 build up from a season in the past when Cameron Smith cashed a test for $3.6 million — the similar buck quantity given Scottie Scheffler at the Phoenix Open, Jon Rahm at the Genesis Invitational and Kurt Kitayama at the Arnold Palmer Invitational previous this season.

Those who end throughout the most sensible 13 will see north of $500,000 hit their financial institution accounts with every of the highest 5 finishers incomes seven-figure paydays. The status, historical past and honor could also be ramped up in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, for the PGA Tour’s flagship match, however so are the buck figures.

Let’s have a look at how a lot the payouts for the 2023 Players Championship might be divided amongst those that make the weekend, and be sure you observe at the side of Players Championship are living leaderboard protection and the TV agenda for all week at TPC Sawgrass.

2023 Players Championship prize cash, handbag

Total handbag: $25 million

1st (Winner): $4,500,000

second: $2,725,000

third: $1,725,000

4th: $1,225,000

fifth: $1,025,000

sixth: $906,250

seventh: $843,750

eighth: $781,250

ninth: $731,250

tenth: $681,250

eleventh: $631,250

twelfth: $581,250

thirteenth: $531,250

14th: $481,250

fifteenth: $456,250

sixteenth: $431,250

seventeenth: $406,250

18th: $381,250

nineteenth: $356,250

twentieth: $331,250

twenty first: $306,250

twenty second: $281,250

twenty third: $261,250

twenty fourth: $241,250

twenty fifth: $221,250

twenty sixth: $201,250

twenty seventh: $193,750

twenty eighth: $186,250

twenty ninth: $178,750

thirtieth: $171,250

thirty first: $163,750

thirty second: $156,250

thirty third: $148,750

thirty fourth: $142,500

thirty fifth: $136,250

thirty sixth: $130,000

thirty seventh: $123,750

thirty eighth: $118,750

thirty ninth: $113,750

fortieth: $108,750

forty first: $103,750

forty second: $98,750

forty third: $93,750

forty fourth: $88,750

forty sixth: $78,750

forty seventh: $73,750

forty eighth: $69,750

forty ninth: $66,250

fiftieth: $64,250

51st: $62,750

52nd: $61,250

53rd: $60,250

54th: $59,250

fifty fifth: $58,750

56th: $58,250

57th: $57,750

58th: $57,250

59th: $56,750

sixtieth: $56,250

61st: $55,750

62nd: $55,250

63rd: $54,750

sixty fourth: $54,250

sixty fifth: $53,750