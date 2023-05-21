2023 PGA Championship TV schedule, coverage, channel, live stream, how to watch online, golf tee times

The wonderful thing about May surrounds Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, as Sunday marks the belief of the 2023 PGA Championship. With the golf spectacle making its go back to Oak Hill for the primary time in a decade, the second one main championship of the 12 months has reached a fever pitch with a stacked leaderboard together with big-time names like Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

While this 12 months’s one hundred and fifth affair has been totally thrilling, it has no longer been as clean as organizers would have was hoping with a climate extend Thursday and important rain pouring past due Friday and all day Saturday. The climate has cleared up for Sunday’s ultimate around, which seems headed for a raucous end in Western New York.

Koepka shot to the highest of the leaderboard Saturday to cling a one-stroke lead of the sector after getting into his 2nd consecutive 4-under 66. McIlroy was once in a similar fashion in keeping with every other 69, although he sits 5 pictures again with a vital effort wanted to no longer simply climb the leaderboard however topple Koepka. Between them are Scheffler, the reigning Players champion in search of every other important win this season, up-and-comer Hovland and different headline avid gamers like Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose.

While attending the PGA Championship generally is a ton of amusing, merely being ready to watch golf at the recreation’s grandest phases is an implausible deal with each and every 12 months. We right here at CBS Sports are extremely joyful to convey you wall-to-wall protection of the PGA Championship during this week with motion streaming live all weekend.

CBS Sports golf anchor Jim Nantz is asking the weekend motion for the thirty third consecutive 12 months whilst webhosting protection from the tremendous tower along lead analyst Trevor Immelman. Also at Oak Hill for CBS Sports are Ian Baker-Finch, Frank Nobilo, Dottie Pepper, Colt Knost and Mark Immelman with Amanda Renner reporting and engaging in interviews.

The one hundred and fifth PGA Championship is the thirty third consecutive (and fortieth total) broadcast by means of CBS Sports, which this 12 months will deploy kind of 120 cameras and 150 microphones during the path to seize the entire attractions and sounds. Live drone protection, over a dozen robot cameras (together with a 360-degree, 4K digital camera), fly cam and augmented truth generation, Toptracer, SwingVision and extra shall be used to give a boost to protection of the 12 months’s 2nd main. (Also stay your eyes and ears open for a brand new PGA Championship graphics bundle and theme song.)

Enough speaking about it. Here’s how you’ll watch as a lot PGA Championship as conceivable during the weekend. Be certain to download the CBS Sports App to watch the PGA Championship live in your cellular software on Sunday.

All times Eastern

Round 4 — Sunday, May 21

Round 4 get started time: 7:50 a.m.

PGA Championship live movement: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Holes 16-18 — Noon to 7 p.m.

Early TV protection: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN | Live movement: fuboTV (try for free)

Prime TV protection: 1-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live movement: 1-7 p.m.

Desktop and cellular: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Connected gadgets: Available on Paramount+*, CBS Sports App*~

*Paramount+ Premium login required to watch CBS simulcast | ~TV supplier authentication required

Additional TV protection: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 encore: 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

PGA protection on CBS Sports Network