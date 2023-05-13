2023 PGA Championship picks, odds, field: Surprising predictions from best golf model that’s nailed 9 majors

Sam Burns has 5 PGA Tour victories within the remaining two years, his newest coming on the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. He knocked off protecting champion Scottie Scheffler within the semifinals ahead of beating Cameron Young. However, Burns has no longer completed within the peak 15 at a significant championship, lacking the lower thrice in 11 begins. He is a 40-1 longshot within the 2023 PGA Championship odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Burns must beat confirmed primary champions like Jon Rahm (9-1), Rory McIlroy (10-1) and Scottie Scheffler (10-1) to win at Oak Hill Country Club on the 2023 PGA Championship beginning Thursday, May 18 at Oak Hill. There are many different 2023 PGA Championship contenders between the ones golfers and Burns, together with protecting champion Justin Thomas (14-1).
Our proprietary model, constructed by way of DFS professional Mike McClure, has been red-hot for the reason that PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In truth, the model is up over $7,400 on its best bets for the reason that restart, nailing event after event.
McClure’s model predicted Jon Rahm would end on peak of the leaderboard on the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model used to be far and wide Rahm’s 2nd occupation primary victory heading into the weekend. Rahm used to be two strokes off the lead heading into the 0.33 spherical, however the model nonetheless projected him because the winner. It used to be the second one instantly Masters win for the model, which additionally nailed Scottie Scheffler profitable in 2022.
In addition, the model incorporated J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That guess hit at +5500, and for all the event, McClure’s best bets returned virtually $1,100. McClure’s best bets incorporated Collin Morikawa profitable outright on the 2021 Open Championship, despite the fact that he used to be indexed as an enormous 40-1 longshot.
This identical model has additionally nailed a whopping 9 majors coming into the weekend. Anyone who has adopted it has noticed huge returns.
Top 2023 PGA Championship predictions
One primary marvel the model is asking for on the PGA Championship 2023: Jordan Spieth, a 13-time PGA Tour winner and some of the peak favorites, stumbles this week and rarely cracks the highest 10. Spieth has competed at Oak Hill Country Club as soon as ahead of on the 2013 PGA Championship and overlooked the lower. He’s completed thirtieth or worse in his remaining 3 PGA Championship begins and has simply two occupation top-10s throughout 10 begins on the primary.
Spieth used to be at his best and profitable majors when his putter used to be on, however he is regressed significantly at the vegetables. He ranks simply 76th in strokes won hanging (.098) and 113th in overall hanging (238.5). Those struggles are resulting in further strokes, obtrusive by way of Spieth rating outdoor the highest 100 at the PGA Tour in birdies made. Spieth hasn’t recaptured his major-winning shape, and the model sees a ways higher having a bet choices within the 2023 PGA Championship box.
Another marvel: Xander Schauffele, a 20-1 longshot, makes a powerful run on the identify. He’s a goal for someone on the lookout for an enormous payday. Schauffele continues to be seeking to destroy thru along with his first primary championship, however he has nonetheless had a variety of good fortune on golf’s largest phases.
He gained a PGA Tour Championship, the Sentry Tournament of Champions and a gold medal on the Olympics. Schauffele had the best season of his occupation remaining 12 months, profitable thrice. He additionally has 10 top-10 finishes in 23 begins at majors, together with a couple of runner-up finishes and two extra third-place effects. It is just a subject of time ahead of he wins a significant, so he has price as a longshot within the 2023 PGA Championship box, in line with the model. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2023 PGA Championship alternatives
2023 PGA Championship odds, box
Jon Rahm +750
Scottie Scheffler +750
Rory McIlroy +1200
Justin Thomas +1600
Jordan Spieth +1800
Brooks Koepka +1900
Xander Schauffele +2000
Cameron Smith +2000
Patrick Cantlay +2200
Collin Morikawa +2200
Hideki Matsuyama +2500
Dustin Johnson +2500
Tony Finau +2500
Viktor Hovland +2500
Matthew Fitzpatrick +2500
Cameron Young +2500
Max Homa +3000
Jason Day +3000
Joonhyung (Tom) Kim +3500
Bryson DeChambeau +3500
Shane Lowry +3500
Talor Gooch +4000
Sungjae Im +4000
Joaquin Niemann +4000
Sam Burns +4000
Justin Rose +6000
Daniel Berger +6000
Sahith Theegala +6000
Paul Casey +6500
Tyrrell Hatton +6500
Louis Oosthuizen +6500
Corey Conners +6500
Patrick Reed +6500
Tommy Fleetwood +6500
Rickie Fowler +6500
Abraham Ancer +6500
Adam Scott +8000
Webb Simpson +8000
Okay.H. Lee +8000
Mackenzie Hughes +8000
Mito Pereira +8000
Tom Hoge +8500
Phil Mickelson +8500
Billy Horschel +9000
Keegan Bradley +9000
Aaron Wise +9000
Sergio Garcia +10000
Seamus Power +10000
Davis Riley +10000
Russell Henley +10000
Marc Leishman +10000
Harris English +10000
Si-Woo Kim +10000
Jason Kokrak +10000
Luke List +12500
Bubba Watson +12500
Chris Kirk +12500
Alex Noren +12500
Gary Woodland +12500
Matthew Wolff +12500
Harold Varner +12500
Robert Macintyre +12500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12500
JT Poston +15000
Maverick McNealy +15000
Brian Harman +15000
Matt Kuchar +15000
Cameron Champ +15000
Erik van Rooyen +15000
Kevin Kisner +15000
JJ Spaun +15000
Jhonattan Vegas +15000
Kevin Na +15000
Trey Mullinax +15000
Francesco Molinari +15000
Thomas Pieters +15000
Charl Schwartzel +15000
Sepp Straka +15000
Sebastian Munoz +20000
Lee Westwood +20000
Henrik Stenson +20000
Sam Horsfield +20000
Russell Knox +25000
Ryan Palmer +25000