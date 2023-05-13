2023 PGA Championship picks, odds, field: Surprising predictions from best golf model that’s nailed 9 majors

Sam Burns has 5 PGA Tour victories within the remaining two years, his newest coming on the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. He knocked off protecting champion Scottie Scheffler within the semifinals ahead of beating Cameron Young. However, Burns has no longer completed within the peak 15 at a significant championship, lacking the lower thrice in 11 begins. He is a 40-1 longshot within the 2023 PGA Championship odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Burns must beat confirmed primary champions like Jon Rahm (9-1), Rory McIlroy (10-1) and Scottie Scheffler (10-1) to win at Oak Hill Country Club on the 2023 PGA Championship beginning Thursday, May 18 at Oak Hill. There are many different 2023 PGA Championship contenders between the ones golfers and Burns, together with protecting champion Justin Thomas (14-1).

Before locking for your 2023 PGA Championship alternatives or coming into any PGA DFS tournaments on websites like DraftKings and FanDuel, make sure you see the 2023 PGA Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model.

Our proprietary model, constructed by way of DFS professional Mike McClure, has been red-hot for the reason that PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In truth, the model is up over $7,400 on its best bets for the reason that restart, nailing event after event.

McClure’s model predicted Jon Rahm would end on peak of the leaderboard on the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model used to be far and wide Rahm’s 2nd occupation primary victory heading into the weekend. Rahm used to be two strokes off the lead heading into the 0.33 spherical, however the model nonetheless projected him because the winner. It used to be the second one instantly Masters win for the model, which additionally nailed Scottie Scheffler profitable in 2022.

In addition, the model incorporated J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That guess hit at +5500, and for all the event, McClure’s best bets returned virtually $1,100. McClure’s best bets incorporated Collin Morikawa profitable outright on the 2021 Open Championship, despite the fact that he used to be indexed as an enormous 40-1 longshot.

This identical model has additionally nailed a whopping 9 majors coming into the weekend. Anyone who has adopted it has noticed huge returns.

Now that the 2023 PGA Championship box is taking form, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 instances, and the effects had been unexpected.

Top 2023 PGA Championship predictions

One primary marvel the model is asking for on the PGA Championship 2023: Jordan Spieth, a 13-time PGA Tour winner and some of the peak favorites, stumbles this week and rarely cracks the highest 10. Spieth has competed at Oak Hill Country Club as soon as ahead of on the 2013 PGA Championship and overlooked the lower. He’s completed thirtieth or worse in his remaining 3 PGA Championship begins and has simply two occupation top-10s throughout 10 begins on the primary.

Spieth used to be at his best and profitable majors when his putter used to be on, however he is regressed significantly at the vegetables. He ranks simply 76th in strokes won hanging (.098) and 113th in overall hanging (238.5). Those struggles are resulting in further strokes, obtrusive by way of Spieth rating outdoor the highest 100 at the PGA Tour in birdies made. Spieth hasn’t recaptured his major-winning shape, and the model sees a ways higher having a bet choices within the 2023 PGA Championship box.

Another marvel: Xander Schauffele, a 20-1 longshot, makes a powerful run on the identify. He’s a goal for someone on the lookout for an enormous payday. Schauffele continues to be seeking to destroy thru along with his first primary championship, however he has nonetheless had a variety of good fortune on golf’s largest phases.

He gained a PGA Tour Championship, the Sentry Tournament of Champions and a gold medal on the Olympics. Schauffele had the best season of his occupation remaining 12 months, profitable thrice. He additionally has 10 top-10 finishes in 23 begins at majors, together with a couple of runner-up finishes and two extra third-place effects. It is just a subject of time ahead of he wins a significant, so he has price as a longshot within the 2023 PGA Championship box, in line with the model.

How to make 2023 PGA Championship alternatives

The model could also be focused on 3 different golfers with PGA Championship odds 2023 of 20-1 or longer who will make unexpected runs.

So, who will win the PGA Championship 2023, and which longshots will stun {the golfing} international? Check out the 2023 PGA Championship odds underneath.

2023 PGA Championship odds, box

See full the PGA Championship 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions.

Jon Rahm +750

Scottie Scheffler +750

Rory McIlroy +1200

Justin Thomas +1600

Jordan Spieth +1800

Brooks Koepka +1900

Xander Schauffele +2000

Cameron Smith +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Collin Morikawa +2200

Hideki Matsuyama +2500

Dustin Johnson +2500

Tony Finau +2500

Viktor Hovland +2500

Matthew Fitzpatrick +2500

Cameron Young +2500

Max Homa +3000

Jason Day +3000

Joonhyung (Tom) Kim +3500

Bryson DeChambeau +3500

Shane Lowry +3500

Talor Gooch +4000

Sungjae Im +4000

Joaquin Niemann +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Justin Rose +6000

Daniel Berger +6000

Sahith Theegala +6000

Paul Casey +6500

Tyrrell Hatton +6500

Louis Oosthuizen +6500

Corey Conners +6500

Patrick Reed +6500

Tommy Fleetwood +6500

Rickie Fowler +6500

Abraham Ancer +6500

Adam Scott +8000

Webb Simpson +8000

Okay.H. Lee +8000

Mackenzie Hughes +8000

Mito Pereira +8000

Tom Hoge +8500

Phil Mickelson +8500

Billy Horschel +9000

Keegan Bradley +9000

Aaron Wise +9000

Sergio Garcia +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Davis Riley +10000

Russell Henley +10000

Marc Leishman +10000

Harris English +10000

Si-Woo Kim +10000

Jason Kokrak +10000

Luke List +12500

Bubba Watson +12500

Chris Kirk +12500

Alex Noren +12500

Gary Woodland +12500

Matthew Wolff +12500

Harold Varner +12500

Robert Macintyre +12500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12500

JT Poston +15000

Maverick McNealy +15000

Brian Harman +15000

Matt Kuchar +15000

Cameron Champ +15000

Erik van Rooyen +15000

Kevin Kisner +15000

JJ Spaun +15000

Jhonattan Vegas +15000

Kevin Na +15000

Trey Mullinax +15000

Francesco Molinari +15000

Thomas Pieters +15000

Charl Schwartzel +15000

Sepp Straka +15000

Sebastian Munoz +20000

Lee Westwood +20000

Henrik Stenson +20000

Sam Horsfield +20000

Russell Knox +25000

Ryan Palmer +25000