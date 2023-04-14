2023 PGA Championship picks, odds, field: Surprising PGA predictions from top golf model that nailed 9 majors

The 2023 PGA Championship box misplaced Will Zalatoris, who can be out for the remainder of the season after having again surgical operation. He had made the minimize six occasions and carded a couple of top-25 finishes thru 8 occasions this season, along side completing because the runner-up at this event remaining yr. Masters champion Jon Rahm is the 9-1 favourite within the 2023 PGA Championship odds at Caesars Sportsbook, whilst Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are 10-1. Other 2023 PGA Championship contenders come with Justin Thomas (14-1) and Jordan Spieth (18-1).

Thomas is the protecting champion heading to Oak Hill Country Club for the PGA Championship 2023, which starts Thursday, May 18. Should you come with Thomas on your 2023 PGA Championship bets? Before locking on your 2023 PGA Championship choices or getting into any PGA DFS tournaments on websites like DraftKings and FanDuel, make sure to see the 2023 PGA Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, constructed by way of DFS professional Mike McClure, has been red-hot for the reason that PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In reality, the model is up over $7,400 on its best possible bets for the reason that restart, nailing event after event.

McClure’s model predicted Jon Rahm would end on top of the leaderboard on the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was once far and wide Rahm’s 2nd profession foremost victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was once two strokes off the lead heading into the 0.33 spherical, however the model nonetheless projected him because the winner. It was once the second one instantly Masters win for the model, which additionally nailed Scottie Scheffler profitable in 2022.

In addition, the model integrated J.T. Poston in its best possible bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That guess hit at +5500, and for all of the event, McClure’s best possible bets returned nearly $1,100. McClure’s best possible bets integrated Collin Morikawa profitable outright on the 2021 Open Championship, even supposing he was once indexed as a large 40-1 longshot.

This identical model has additionally nailed a whopping 9 majors getting into the weekend. Anyone who has adopted it has observed huge returns.

Now that the 2023 PGA Championship box is taking form, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 occasions, and the consequences had been sudden.

Top 2023 PGA Championship predictions

One foremost marvel the model is asking for on the PGA Championship 2023: Jordan Spieth, a 13-time PGA Tour winner and one of the crucial top favorites, stumbles this week and infrequently cracks the top 10. Spieth has competed at Oak Hill Country Club as soon as ahead of on the 2013 PGA Championship and neglected the minimize. He’s completed thirtieth or worse in his remaining 3 PGA Championship begins and has simply two profession top-10s throughout 10 begins on the foremost.

Spieth was once at his best possible and profitable majors when his putter was once on, however he is regressed significantly at the vegetables. He ranks simply 76th in strokes received hanging (.098) and 113th in overall hanging (238.5). Those struggles are resulting in additional strokes, glaring by way of Spieth score out of doors the top 100 at the PGA Tour in birdies made. Spieth hasn’t recaptured his major-winning shape, and the model sees some distance higher having a bet choices within the 2023 PGA Championship box.

Another marvel: Patrick Cantlay, a 22-1 longshot, makes a powerful run on the name. He’s a goal for someone searching for an enormous payday. He made headlines for his sluggish tempo of play all the way through the general spherical of the Masters, however he nonetheless carded top-15 finishes at 3-under-par. That marked his 5th instantly top-15 end this season, together with a third-place end on the Genesis Invitational in February.

Cantlay has persisted to give a boost to at foremost championships, carding 3 consecutive top-15 finishes courting again to remaining yr. The 31-year-old has seven top-25 finishes within the first 9 occasions this season, making him one of the constant contenders at the PGA Tour. Cantlay ranks 2nd at the PGA Tour in overall riding and 6th in overall strokes received, so he's value together with on your 2023 PGA Championship choices.

How to make 2023 PGA Championship choices

The model could also be concentrated on 3 different golfers with PGA Championship odds 2023 of 20-1 or longer who will make sudden runs. Anyone who backs those longshots may hit it large.

So, who will win the PGA Championship 2023, and which longshots will stun {the golfing} international?

2023 PGA Championship odds, box

2023 PGA Championship odds, box

Jon Rahm 9-1

Rory McIlroy 10-1

Scottie Scheffler 10-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Jordan Spieth 18-1

Brooks Koepka 19-1

Xander Schauffele 20-1

Cameron Smith 20-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Hideki Matsuyama 25-1

Dustin Johnson 25-1

Viktor Hovland 25-1

Will Zalatoris 25-1

Cameron Young 25-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 30-1

Joonhyung (Tom) Kim 35-1

Bryson DeChambeau 35-1

Max Homa 35-1

Shane Lowry 35-1

Sungjae Im 40-1

Joaquin Niemann 40-1

Sam Burns 40-1

Jason Day 40-1

Justin Rose 60-1

Daniel Berger 60-1

Sahith Theegala 60-1

Paul Casey 65-1

Tyrrell Hatton 65-1

Louis Oosthuizen 65-1

Corey Conners 65-1

Patrick Reed 65-1

Tommy Fleetwood 65-1

Abraham Ancer 65-1

Tiger Woods 65-1

Adam Scott 80-1

Webb Simpson 80-1

Ok.H. Lee 80-1

Mackenzie Hughes 80-1

Mito Pereira 80-1

Tom Hoge 85-1

Billy Horschel 90-1

Keegan Bradley 90-1

Talor Gooch 90-1

Aaron Wise 90-1

Sergio Garcia 100-1

Seamus Power 100-1

Davis Riley 100-1

Russell Henley 100-1

Marc Leishman 100-1

Harris English 100-1

Si-Woo Kim 100-1

Rickie Fowler 100-1

Jason Kokrak 100-1

Luke List 125-1

Bubba Watson 125-1

Chris Kirk 125-1

Alex Noren 125-1

Gary Woodland 125-1

Matthew Wolff 125-1

Harold Varner 125-1

Phil Mickelson 125-1

Robert Macintyre 125-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 125-1

JT Poston 150-1

Maverick McNealy 150-1

Brian Harman 150-1

Matt Kuchar 150-1

Cameron Champ 150-1

Erik van Rooyen 150-1

Kevin Kisner 150-1

JJ Spaun 150-1

Jhonattan Vegas 150-1

Kevin Na 150-1

Trey Mullinax 150-1

Francesco Molinari 150-1

Thomas Pieters 150-1

Charl Schwartzel 150-1

Sepp Straka 150-1

Sebastian Munoz 200-1

Lee Westwood 200-1

Henrik Stenson 200-1

Sam Horsfield 200-1

Russell Knox 250-1

Ryan Palmer 250-1