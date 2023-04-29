2023 Oregon football spring game live stream, watch online, TV channel, start time, storylines to follow

Oregon has briefly established itself as a contender within the Pac-12 beneath new head trainer Dan Lanning in 2022, and is now wrapping up its 2nd spring apply consultation with its annual spring game on Saturday. The Ducks will probably be splitting into two groups, the Yellow and Green, for the game, which can have 4 quarters and a working clock.
The Green roster will probably be led via megastar quarterback Bo Nix, who will probably be returning for his 5th season of faculty football and will probably be pitted in opposition to a Yellow staff protection that includes outstanding avid gamers equivalent to Brandon Dorlus and Matayo Uiagalelei. Uiagalelei, a four-star edge rusher from the Class of 2022, used to be the standout in a recruiting elegance that used to be ranked No. 9 nationally.
The more youthful brother of former Clemson quarterback and present Oregon State quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei, Matayo is among the high-profile inexperienced persons who will probably be watched carefully all through the game. Another to glance out for is four-star tight finish Kenyon Sadiq, who has been positioned at the Green roster along Nix, megastar receiver Troy Franklin, and Alabama switch receiver Traeshon Holden. The geese will probably be demonstrating new offensive coordinator Will Stein’s gadget all through the game.
According to Lanning, “We’d like to be penalty-free, pre-snap and post-snap from a penalty standpoint. We want to do a good job taking care of the ball, but we also want to attack the ball. And then ultimately, you just want to see that competition – guys go out there and treat it like a game. Have an opportunity to go get better and take advantage of it.”
Here is what you wish to have to find out about this 12 months’s game:
How to Watch the 2023 Oregon Spring Game Live
Date: Saturday, April 29 | Time: 4 p.m. ET
Location: Autzen Stadium — Eugene, Oregon
TV Channel: Pac-12 Network | Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
2023 Oregon Spring Game Storylines
1. Will Stein’s Offense: The departure of offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham left Will Stein with some giant footwear to fill. Stein, a former Louisville quarterback, spent the previous 3 seasons at UTSA, the place he directed the Roadrunners to a Twelfth-place rating in general offense national in 2022. The Ducks might stay their methods shut to their chests to steer clear of giving any secrets and techniques away, however the game will be offering insights into how the staff is adapting to Stein’s gadget, which turns out similar to Dillingham’s gadget final 12 months.
2. Celebrity Element: Former program legends will go back as visitor play-callers in the second one part of the game. Marcus Mariota, the previous megastar quarterback and present NFL quarterback, would be the Green squad’s visitor trainer. Meanwhile, Jevon Holland, former megastar protection who began his profession with the Dolphins, would be the Yellow staff’s visitor trainer.
3. Recruiting Implications: The Ducks will need to placed on an excellent display to win the hearts of one of the most elite potentialities who will probably be within the Autzen Stadium for the game. The checklist of holiday makers will come with five-star offensive take on Brandon Baker, five-star defensive lineman David Stone, and a trio of five-star edge rushers in Jordan Ross, Dylan Stewart, and Jamonta Walker, in accordance to 247Sports.