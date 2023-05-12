2023 NFL schedule: Why the NFL messed up best revenge game, ranking top 10 spite games of NFL season





There are those that declare that revenge games in sports activities don’t seem to be actual, however such critics are confirmed fallacious time and time once more. The Count of Monte Cristo, written in 1844, is an ideal instance of an excessively lengthy revenge sport. Larry David even based totally a complete season of Curb on the idea of a Spite Store. And in the NFL, revenge games are ceaselessly entrance and middle in primetime. Here are some of the best upcoming revenge games to observe:

Week 9, 1 p.m., Fox – Bryce (*10*) vs. C.J. Stroud

This sport will function a showdown between the top two alternatives in the draft, with (*10*) going first total to the Carolina Panthers, and Stroud being picked 2d via the Indianapolis Colts. While Stroud used to be an early favourite in having a bet markets, he in the end were given handed over via the Colts. Will he be motivated to hunt revenge in opposition to his former crew?

Week 4, 8:20 p.m., ESPN – Geno Smith vs. the New York Jets

Geno Smith went 3-0 final yr as a starter for the Seattle Seahawks in opposition to his former crew, the New York Jets.



