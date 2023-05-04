2023 NFL schedule rumors: Details on Patriots and Chiefs games in Germany appear to have just leaked out

The National Football League (NFL) schedule for 2023 is ready for unlock on May 11, however rumors concerning the two games being performed in Germany this 12 months appear to have leaked on-line. The NFL introduced in January that the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots can be “hosting” games in Germany in 2023, with out a additional main points supplied. However, a German newspaper named The Bild has shared in the past unknown information concerning the games.

According to the studies, the Patriots might be taking part in in opposition to the Saints in Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park, marking the Saints’ 2nd directly go back and forth to Europe after taking part in the Vikings in London remaining season. On the opposite hand, the Chiefs might be taking part in in opposition to the Bears in the similar park, which is the primary time in NFL historical past that Frankfurt might be web hosting a regular-season recreation. Both games might be performed in consecutive weeks, with the primary recreation coming on November 12 in Week 10, whilst the second one recreation might be performed on November 19. However, it stays unclear which recreation might be performed in what slot.

- Advertisement -

The NFL has already published the house groups for all 5 global games this 12 months, together with the 2 games in Germany; alternatively, not anything is bureaucratic till the NFL broadcasts it. So, it’s best to wait till an authentic announcement earlier than reserving a flight to Germany to watch your favourite crew play.