2023 NFL schedule release set for May 11: Here’s everything we know about this year’s slate of games





The NFL schedule release date for 2023 has been formally set for Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET. The release of the schedule will include some distinctive twists, together with the NFL’s resolution to release a number of games prior to May eleventh. NFL Network and ESPN will announce the ten groups taking part in within the 5 global games on May tenth, in conjunction with CBS and Fox pronouncing sure particular person games. ABC and NBC will disclose a number of games that can air on their networks on May eleventh.

The 2023 release marks the fourth consecutive 12 months that the schedule has been launched in May. This extension offers the league extra time to account for any conceivable primary strikes made all through the offseason, which will affect the schedule. This 12 months, the overdue release date used to be important because of Aaron Rodgers’ industry, which can have considerably impacted the Jets’ prime-time games for the season.

The schedule already has some recognized elements, together with a Thursday night time opener in Kansas City, Monday night time recreation adjustments, and a Christmas triple header for the second one directly 12 months. While the early bulletins will conclude on May eleventh, CBS Sports HQ pronounces its protection beginning at 8 p.m. ET Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The NFL house owners authorized a rule in March that permits groups to play two short-week games starting with the 2023 season, indicating that quite a lot of groups may finally end up taking part in a couple of games this 12 months on 3 days relaxation. While it’s but unknown what games will probably be scheduled, we do know the home-and-away warring parties for all 32 groups.



