2023 NFL schedule release: Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl rematch set for ‘Monday Night Football’ in November

After their showdown in the Super Bowl LVII, the Chiefs and Eagles are set for a rematch in the impending 2023 NFL season. The NFL introduced lately that Kansas City will host Philadelphia for a Week 11 fit on Monday, November 20. This sport is scheduled for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” and is among the maximum expected video games of the 2023 schedule.

The Eagles-Chiefs rematch used to be alleged to be the season opener, however Kansas City will host the Lions in the primary week as an alternative. Ten weeks later, Arrowhead Stadium will welcome the Eagles, who misplaced 38-35 to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Both the Chiefs and Eagles will seem in different top class matchups in the 2023 season. The Chiefs can have a rematch in opposition to the AFC runner-up Bengals in a New Year’s Eve matchup on CBS. They’ll additionally headline the second one annual “NFL Nickmas Game” on Nickelodeon, dealing with the Raiders in a Christmas Day tripleheader. After Raiders-Chiefs, the Eagles will host the Giants at 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox.