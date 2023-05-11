During the 2023 NFL season, a New Year’s Eve game will happen between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, which was once published on Wednesday. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval was once proven in a temporary video pronouncing the game in a self-deprecating way, with former Chiefs participant became Bengals offensive take on Orlando Brown Jr. filming the pictures.

In ultimate season’s AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Bengals, Pureval had given Kansas City some important bulletin board subject material through speaking up the native workforce. He declared Arrowhead Stadium to be “Burrowhead Stadium,” alluding to the Bengals’ fresh luck towards the Chiefs. Additionally, he also known as for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to take a paternity check to substantiate whether or not he was once Patrick Mahomes’ father. This time, after the Bengals’ 23-20 loss within the AFC Championship game, Pureval was once now not just about as private.

“The Bengals play the Chiefs Week 17,” Pureval said. “And I’ve got nothing else to add.”

Brown’s addition to the Bengals provides intrigue to this yr’s matchup. As a second-generation offensive lineman, he defected from the Chiefs to 1 of their maximum outstanding adversaries within the AFC as a loose agent. Brown signed a $64 million, four-year contract to strengthen the Bengals’ offensive line after failing to agree on a long-term take care of the Chiefs.

Brown was once part of a Chiefs workforce that was once induced through Pureval’s feedback, in the long run resulting in tight finish Travis Kelce famously calling Pureval a “jabroni” after the Kansas City win. Pureval later apologized for his remarks, acknowledging that his aggressive impulses had gotten the most productive of him.

“Yeah, I think that was better than the last time,” Brown remarked based on Pureval’s temporary video announcement.